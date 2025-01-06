Jan6 Family Relief

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $177
After waiting imprisoned for the Supreme Court to rule my charge was unconstitutional, I was help for 6 months before finally being released from prison!
I have lost 2 careers and everything I owned, and was dragged through the mud on news channels, social media, and local tv.
Shortly after release, our greatest president gave me a Pardon!
And even though it was a huge honor.
There was no switch that could be flipped to get my life back, the time lost, the money, career, and even family and friendships lost.
I wish I had millions of dollars to give money to every J6er who has been persecuted by our government. Praying for restoration.
The President is with you. The People are with you. And God is with you. Never lose hope. Never give up. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and restore to you what the locusts have consumed.
Praying for you 🙏🏼
Praying for you!
God Bless the J6 Political Hostages
