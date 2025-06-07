Freedmen Homecoming & Republic Rally

LOBBYING THE SUPREME COURT - 14TH AMENDMENT AND ITS ORIGINAL INTENT

We, The Freedmen, are rallying to reclaim our rights as Americans and stand with the citizens of the Republic. The FREEDMEN believe the United States government must make us whole and honor our full citizenship rights, equal protection, and unalienable rights to life, liberty, property, and happiness for America to be great for all citizens.Join and support us in Washington, DC for the events and rallies held on July 3rd - July 5th, 2025. We want to show President Trump and his Administration that we stand with them. We align with the original interpretation of the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship via the framers of the Constitutional Amendments. We have scheduled panels that are educational for all age groups. We will celebrate our heritage and veterans. Most importantly, the events and rallies are a family affair!We are asking for support from those of you who believe in the doctrines of the United States and Saving our Republic! Let's stand united for justice and a better future for all!