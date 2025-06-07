Freedmen Homecoming & Republic Rally

Goal:
USD $15,000
Campaign funds will be received by Freedmen Descendants Adocacy Group, Inc.
LOBBYING THE SUPREME COURT - 14TH AMENDMENT AND ITS ORIGINAL INTENTWe, The Freedmen, are rallying to reclaim our rights as Americans and stand with the citizens of the Republic. The FREEDMEN believe the United States government must make us whole and honor our full citizenship rights, equal protection, and unalienable rights to life, liberty, property, and happiness for America to be great for all citizens.
