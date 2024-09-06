Free Wav Watches

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $395
Campaign funds will be received by Susan Miller
Hello, I'm Suzinator ........... I am part of a humanitarian group who are giving away frequency healing devices called the WavWatch. You can see the giveaways on podcasts at GRWN network on Rumble and Michael Jaco via his Rumble channel MichaelJ5326.
Help us combine funds so you can be a part of the GIVE AWAYS too! They go to great Americans that are serving their communities but have health issues they are managing. Recipients are nominated by their friend or family member at GRWNfreeWav@gmailcom then we announce winners on these 2 shows. Go here for further information, testimonials and reviews. WavWatch.com
Thanks for all you and the guys do.
God Bless you for all you are doing to help so many hurting people.
Love my wav watch....hope this will help others
Thank you for finding a way for us to pass along this great healing modality.
Please use this money to help someone else with a wonderful WAVwatch
Time to heal!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.