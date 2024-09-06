Free Wav Watches

Hello, I'm Suzinator ........... I am part of a humanitarian group who are giving away frequency healing devices called the WavWatch. You can see the giveaways on podcasts at GRWN network on Rumble and Michael Jaco via his Rumble channel MichaelJ 5326.

Help us combine funds so you can be a part of the GIVE AWAYS too! They go to great Americans that are serving their communities but have health issues they are managing. Recipients are nominated by their friend or family member at GRWNfreeWav@gmailcom then we announce winners on these 2 shows. Go here for further information, testimonials and reviews. WavWatch.com



