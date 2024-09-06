Free Wav Watches

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $395

Campaign created by Susan Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Susan Miller

Hello, I'm Suzinator ........... I am part of a humanitarian group who are giving away frequency healing devices called the WavWatch. You can see the giveaways on podcasts  at GRWN network on Rumble and Michael Jaco via his Rumble channel MichaelJ5326.

Help us combine funds so you can be a part of the GIVE AWAYS too!  They go to great Americans that are serving their communities but have health issues they are managing. Recipients are nominated by their friend or family member at GRWNfreeWav@gmailcom then we announce winners on these 2 shows.  Go here for further information, testimonials and reviews.  WavWatch.com


Recent Donations
Show:
Trin
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Thanks for all you and the guys do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless you for all you are doing to help so many hurting people.

Yvonne
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Love my wav watch....hope this will help others

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for finding a way for us to pass along this great healing modality.

Alberta Purvis
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Please use this money to help someone else with a wonderful WAVwatch

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Time to heal!

Updates

Prayer Requests

