



January 6th Family Has Financial Needs

Robin Reierson and his wife Vickie have been friends of mine for 15 years, and in that time I have only known Robin to be a man of honorable character. He and Vickie are generous and righteous people who profess a strong faith In Jesus Christ. When a mutual friend and her husband were evicted after foreclosure of their home, Robin and Vickie did all they could to help them salvage their belongings and get re-settled. Robin has spent his life involved in and caring for his family and friends, and sharing the love of Christ with those in need.

Robin has NO criminal history. On January 6, 2021, he harmed NO person, and he damaged NO property. His intent was to join with other Americans to peacefully and patriotically stand for truth that day. Unfortunately, his involvement during the chaos led to a felony assault charge. With no hope of a positive outcome to a trial in that city with a stacked judge and jury, and the prospect of losing everything, he took a plea agreement and was sentenced in October 2024 to financial penalties and 18 months in federal prison.

Robin,70 years old, has been incarcerated for over 3 months, receiving cruel and unusual treatment for part of the time. After enduring an FBI raid on their home, legal fees, court ordered fines, and forced retirement from his job at Argonne National Laboratory, where he had worked for over 40 years, to avoid threat to his retirement savings and benefits, the Reiersons now face legal bills that have become massive and that is why we created this Give Send Go account for them.

The Reiersons have trusted the Lord throughout this whole ordeal. And He has been faithful. Many have asked Vickie about helping with contributions. While they are hesitant to ask for financial support, based on the interest of family and friends, they are sharing their story and the financial costs of this situation. They are grateful for those who pray and if funds are shared, they will receive that with great thankfulness.

Ultimately, they acknowledge their lives are in the hands of a loving God. He will continue to bring good out of evil. He is their true hope. If He allows your actions and good thoughts toward them to assist Robin and his family, during this difficult time, they will give God the glory. And they will thank all who came alongside them to help.



