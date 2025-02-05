Freedom Fighter Peacemaker Aldo Jailed & Silenced

Free PeaceMaker Aldo - Unjustly Jailed

The courts unlawful control and manipulation of grand juries is the root of many problems enslaving many people.

Our nation stands at a pivotal moment to restore justice and accountability in our legal system. We need to restore accountability via rule of law citizen grand jury oversight facilitated by the sheriff’s authority and duty, returning local power to We The People.

For 54 months, Aldo has stood against Fraud Upon the public by the court; Unaccountability enables fraud upon and by the court. While campaigning to restore accountability via rule of law citizen grand jury oversight, he received 50,000 votes (nearly 30%) in the recent 2024 Virginia Beach, Virginia Sheriff election; despite significant opposition.

Aldo is currently a political prisoner, cruelly and unlawfully jailed in solitary confinement since December 20, 2024, for a false misdemeanor contempt of court charge, with an excessive $1 million purge bond and a December 23, 2025, unjust hearing date. The invalid order to jail Aldo is based on perjury and fraud the accuser admitted to under oath on the record.

Norfolk, VA Federal court magistrate judge Lawrence Leonard, refuses to follow Rule of law and sign Aldo's Habeas Corpus Default Release order in the 2:24 – CV 725 case.

In an attempt to Present 20,000 FOIA'd complaints in accordance with the grand jury handbooks (both state and federal), you must submit your Presentment for review prior to the hearing, and in this case, disclosing corruption by the courts to the courts.

On Aldo's first attempt to Present complaints, on July 1, 2024, there were about ten deputies staged along the wall in the courtroom, and before Aldo could speak on his topic, he was quickly apprehended and removed from the courthouse. See RestoreGrandJuryRights.org for deputy body cam video.

He again attempted to Present the complaints on July 15th, 2024 with a team of supporters, speakers, and witnesses trying to help. This time several of them were brutally attacked and jailed, resulting in serious injuries and trauma.

FOIA's were filed for deputy body camera footage and other details, but the FOIA's are being ignored.

The Va Beach grand jury is not complying with the Supreme Court 1992 Williams black letter RULE OF LAW and Accountability as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment and affirmed by the 1992 SCOTUS Williams ruling:

"...the grand jury is not merely an investigatory body, it also serves as a 'protector of citizens against arbitrary and oppressive governmental action.' " page 68.

“the grand jury is an institution separate from the courts over whose functioning the courts do not preside…”

The grand jury was put in place by our founding forefathers to hold the 3 branches of government accountable.

It is the safeguard Benjamin Franklin was referring to when he said, “It’s a Republic if you can keep it".

The grand jury is to be run by The People with the support of their lawfully elected sheriff, not by the judges with control over the sheriff and deputies.

Aldo is unable to operate his business which has been closed since his incarceration - See Escapeladder.com.

To support Aldo in his fight for Freedom, a lot of time and money for filings and legal representation is required.

Please see his other work at: PeaceMakerSheriff.org, and JusticeForRolin.org and consider donating whatever you can.

Friends and supporters of Aldo