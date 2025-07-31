Free Kids from Pakistan Brick Kilns

Goal:
USD $3,085
Raised:
USD $100
Break the Chains: Help Free Pakistani Children from Brick Kiln Slavery
Imagine a childhood spent in the scorching heat, covered in dust, working 16-hour days—never knowing what it’s like to play, learn, or dream.
This is the harsh reality for over a million children trapped in Pakistan’s brick kilns, forced into hard labor to pay off “eternal debts” their families can never escape.
Why Your Help Matters
Brick kilns in Pakistan are a legacy of colonial rule and poverty, where families—many of them Christian minorities—live and work in brutal conditions for as little as $2 a day. Entire generations are trapped by debt bondage, unable to break free. Children are robbed of their futures, denied basic education, health, and hope.
Education is the Key to Freedom
Most children in brick kiln communities have never seen the inside of a classroom. Less than 10% are literate. Without education, the cycle of poverty and slavery continues, trapping families for generations.
Your Gift Will Change Lives
With just $3,000, we can:
• Rescue children from hazardous labor and enroll them in safe, supportive schools
• Provide uniforms, school supplies, and tuition
• Support families with emergency food and medical aid, so they don’t have to send their kids to the kilns
• Give hope, dignity, and a future to the most vulnerable
Every dollar breaks a chain. Every gift opens a door.
Will you join us in freeing these children and giving them a chance to learn, grow, and dream?
Donate now to change a life forever.
July 31st, 2025
From Fr. Waqar:
Business Insider's video on How Millions Are Trapped In Modern-Day Slavery At Brick Kilns In Pakistan.
July 31st, 2025
From Fr. Waqar:
The brick kiln industry has a long history in Pakistan, dating back to the early 1900s when the country was still under British colonial rule. The industry grew rapidly after the partition of India in 1947, as Pakistan needed to rebuild its infrastructure and housing stock. At that time, brick kilns were operated using traditional methods, including hand-molding and firing the bricks in open fields.
Working Conditions
Brick kiln workers are some of the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in Pakistan. Most of them are unskilled laborers who work in harsh and dangerous conditions, with little or no access to basic facilities like healthcare, education, and sanitation. They work long hours, often up to 12 hours a day, and are paid very low wages, as little as 2 $ per day. Many of them live on-site in temporary shelters, which lack proper ventilation and are prone to fires and accidents.
Child Labor
The use of child labor in the brick kiln industry is a major problem in Pakistan. According to a study by the International Labor Organization, an estimated 4.2 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labor, with many of them working in the brick kiln industry.
These children are forced to work long hours, often up to 16 hours a day, and are paid very low wages, as little as 2 $ per day. They are also exposed to hazardous working conditions, including extreme heat, dust, and toxic fumes. Recent surveys have estimated that about 4.5 million people, including some 1 million children, work in slave-like conditions at around 20,000 brick kilns in Pakistan and the majority of them are Christians.
Terms of Payment
The Brick Kilns are tied to a single employer due to a debt taken by them, which they cannot repay (also known as debt bondage). The bonded labor system is characterized by advances or “Peshgi”, without which no employment is possible. The International Labor Organization (ILO), through a 1998 survey, confirms that 93% of the brick kiln workers received advances before they started working, thus becoming “bonded” to the kiln owner until the debt is paid. Due to the extremely low wages paid to the workers, the high interest rate charged on the loans, fake accounting by the employers which cannot be detected by the illiterate workers and instances like weddings, illness or funerals requiring extra cash for which new loans need to be taken, these debts pile up and often become “eternal debts”, inherited from generation to generation of workers.
Importance of Education for Brick Kiln Children:
Pakistan is home to millions of children who are forced to work in risky environments, including brick kilns. These children are denied their fundamental right to education, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and exploitation. Education is the only key to unlocking their potential and securing a brighter future.
The system of education at brick kilns is not of good standard. Only 5-10% of the community members are literate. Education is not considered as a compulsory practice for children rather parents are compelled for child labor. Ignoring the importance of education, the parents prefer to engage their children in farms, on the brick kilns to make bricks and in the houses of big land owners as house maids etc.
They are compelled to do this because if they do not do this, they will be tortured by the owner, and the owner will put more burden on them.
1. Breaking the cycle of poverty: Education equips children with skills and knowledge to secure better-paying jobs, improving their socio-economic status.
2. Protecting child rights: Education ensures children's rights are protected, and they are not exploited or abused.
3. Empowering future generations: Educated children can make informed decisions, improving their lives and communities.
4. Improving health and well-being: Education promotes awareness about health, hygiene, and nutrition, leading to better well-being.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.