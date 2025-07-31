Free Kids from Pakistan Brick Kilns

Break the Chains: Help Free Pakistani Children from Brick Kiln Slavery

Imagine a childhood spent in the scorching heat, covered in dust, working 16-hour days—never knowing what it’s like to play, learn, or dream.

This is the harsh reality for over a million children trapped in Pakistan’s brick kilns, forced into hard labor to pay off “eternal debts” their families can never escape.





Why Your Help Matters

Brick kilns in Pakistan are a legacy of colonial rule and poverty, where families—many of them Christian minorities—live and work in brutal conditions for as little as $2 a day. Entire generations are trapped by debt bondage, unable to break free. Children are robbed of their futures, denied basic education, health, and hope.





Education is the Key to Freedom

Most children in brick kiln communities have never seen the inside of a classroom. Less than 10% are literate. Without education, the cycle of poverty and slavery continues, trapping families for generations.





Your Gift Will Change Lives

With just $3,000, we can:

• Rescue children from hazardous labor and enroll them in safe, supportive schools

• Provide uniforms, school supplies, and tuition

• Support families with emergency food and medical aid, so they don’t have to send their kids to the kilns

• Give hope, dignity, and a future to the most vulnerable





Every dollar breaks a chain. Every gift opens a door.

Will you join us in freeing these children and giving them a chance to learn, grow, and dream?





Donate now to change a life forever.