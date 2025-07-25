Stand with Louis Edward Dunn

🌟 **The Tragic Story of Louis Edward Dunn** 🌟

Louis Edward Dunn, known in some circles as Buck Fiden. Has been arrested and is facing serious allegations in Tennessee. Louis, a true believer in the fight for white children's future is being extradited from Arizona to Tennessee on a weak civil rights charge. Louis is 43 years old with three children and five grandchildren who adore him deeply. His commitment to activism runs deep; for a decade or more, he's risked everything—his freedom, his safety, even his health—to stand up for what he believes in: Which is that we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children, It’s a cause close to my heart too, which is why I felt compelled to share Louis' story with all of you.

The situation today couldn’t be more dire. He faces extradition on charges that are essentially civil, stripping him of legal representation and leaving him vulnerable in ways few could imagine unless they were in his shoes. His family is desperate, their hearts filled with worry about a father, grandfather who put everything at risk to fight for what we all hold dear—our future generations of white children.

Louis needs our help now more than ever before. He’s looking at a staggering $75,000 cash bail that his family simply cannot manage on their own. This amount is not just about numbers; it's the lifeline keeping him out of an uncertain and potentially harsh detention facility during what should be one of the most pivotal times in history for preserving our kind.

We are reaching out to you today, asking for your support—not as a donation but as a partnership with us against injustice. Your contribution will go directly towards his lawyer's retainer fee, necessary commissary expenses, and telephone money that he needs desperately right now. Please help us stand by Louis during this critical time when he has had to sacrifice so much already for the sake of our children’s future.

Your support means more than you can ever know—it is your kindness and solidarity with one another in times like these which bring hope against all odds! Let's rally together, show that we are not alone or indifferent, but deeply invested in preserving a legacy for generations yet unborn by supporting Louis Edward Dunn today. He has fought for us; now let’s fight for him. Prayers to all!

