Free Kyle Wayne

Kyle Wayne is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who served his country with honor. On June 24, he was arrested in Massachusetts while transporting legally owned firearms — weapons that were lawful in Arizona, where we lived. Despite no criminal record, no violence, and no threat to public safety, he’s now facing 11 charges and has been denied bail three times under Massachusetts’ extreme gun laws.





Wayne is a good man — my fiancé, a devoted father figure, and a man of faith. We’re fighting for his freedom and for the rights of veterans and law-abiding gun owners everywhere. All funds raised go toward his legal defense, to ensure he gets a fair trial and a fighting chance.





If you believe in due process, the Constitution, and justice for those who serve, please help. Share, pray, and donate.

goal.org/freekyle





Commonwealth V. Culotta





Rapid Fire Radio: Toby Leary and Jim Wallace











