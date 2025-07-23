Campaign Image

Free Kyle Wayne

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $751

Campaign created by Sarande Jackson

Campaign funds will be received by Sarande Jackson

Free Kyle Wayne

Kyle Wayne is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who served his country with honor. On June 24, he was arrested in Massachusetts while transporting legally owned firearms — weapons that were lawful in Arizona, where we lived. Despite no criminal record, no violence, and no threat to public safety, he’s now facing 11 charges and has been denied bail three times under Massachusetts’ extreme gun laws.


Wayne is a good man — my fiancé, a devoted father figure, and a man of faith. We’re fighting for his freedom and for the rights of veterans and law-abiding gun owners everywhere. All funds raised go toward his legal defense, to ensure he gets a fair trial and a fighting chance.


If you believe in due process, the Constitution, and justice for those who serve, please help. Share, pray, and donate.

goal.org/freekyle


Commonwealth V. Culotta


Rapid Fire Radio: Toby Leary and Jim Wallace




Recent Donations
Show:
CW Mullin
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Dno
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
14 hours ago

On behalf of the people of MA i would like to apologize for this unconstitutional treatment. Please thank Kyle for his service. God bless you both.

Lily Ta Williams
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

Sathington Willougby
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

Kyle and Sarandë praying for you the lawyers. Publicity, awareness and justice. RELEASE Kyle Wayne!!

Cape Gun Works
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for your service and thank you for standing up against these unconstitutional laws in MA. We're on your side and with you in this fight. Stay Strong! - Cape Gun Works, RapidFire Radio, and Crew

Max - Cape Gun Works
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank Gun Websites for Sharing, who got it from Toby Leary's Cape Gunworks show, Rapid Fire Radio.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sorry you are going through this. Know others are here to support your fight

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo