Free Kyle Wayne

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $751
Campaign funds will be received by Sarande Jackson
Kyle Wayne is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran who served his country with honor. On June 24, he was arrested in Massachusetts while transporting legally owned firearms — weapons that were lawful in Arizona, where we lived. Despite no criminal record, no violence, and no threat to public safety, he’s now facing 11 charges and has been denied bail three times under Massachusetts’ extreme gun laws.
Wayne is a good man — my fiancé, a devoted father figure, and a man of faith. We’re fighting for his freedom and for the rights of veterans and law-abiding gun owners everywhere. All funds raised go toward his legal defense, to ensure he gets a fair trial and a fighting chance.
If you believe in due process, the Constitution, and justice for those who serve, please help. Share, pray, and donate.
Rapid Fire Radio: Toby Leary and Jim Wallace
On behalf of the people of MA i would like to apologize for this unconstitutional treatment. Please thank Kyle for his service. God bless you both.
Kyle and Sarandë praying for you the lawyers. Publicity, awareness and justice. RELEASE Kyle Wayne!!
Thank you for your service and thank you for standing up against these unconstitutional laws in MA. We're on your side and with you in this fight. Stay Strong! - Cape Gun Works, RapidFire Radio, and Crew
Thank Gun Websites for Sharing, who got it from Toby Leary's Cape Gunworks show, Rapid Fire Radio.
Sorry you are going through this. Know others are here to support your fight
