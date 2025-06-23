Justice for Justin Andrews

We come to you today with heavy hearts and an urgent plea.

Our friend, brother, cousin and fellow patriot Justin Andrews has been trapped in a nightmare for over 4.5 years. On February 5, 2021, he was arrested at his home in Texas on charges that have never been proven—held without trial, without justice, and without any clear path forward.

Justin is a Christian, a Texan, and a proud American patriot who once traveled the country in his flag-wrapped van, selling custom hitch-mounted flagpoles under the name Pukkawyld. You may have seen him at car shows, on the beach, or at rallies—always smiling, always standing up for freedom. His love for God, country, and community was on full display. And many of us believe that’s exactly why he was targeted—silenced for being unapologetically proud of who he is.

Since that day, Justin has lost nearly everything:

🏠 His home.

📉 His businesses.

💔 His family is now hanging on by a thread.

He has remained strong, holding on to his faith and his innocence, but he cannot keep fighting this battle alone.

After paying three local Louisiana attorneys in full, they abandoned him mid-case with no explanation. The legal system has failed him, over and over again. The state refuses to take his case to trial, holding him in legal limbo—as if his life doesn’t matter. As if justice is optional. But Justin isn’t giving up. And neither are we.

We’re now raising funds to hire a new, aggressive attorney from Houston who is ready to expose the corruption and fight for Justin’s freedom. But we can’t do it without your help.

🙏 Please, if you’re reading this, stop and say a prayer for Justin.

💵 If you can give anything—even just $1—it helps. A small donation can make a huge impact, and even $1 triggers the donation algorithms to spread the message further.

📣 Share this post far and wide. Post it to your social media, tell your friends, and help us shine a light on this injustice.

This isn’t just about one man—it’s about standing up to a system that thinks it can quietly ruin someone’s life without consequences. It’s about saying we see you, Justin, and we’re not going to let you fight this alone.

Please help us bring him home.

Please help us give him his life back

With faith, hope, and deepest gratitude,

—Friends and Family of Justin Andrews