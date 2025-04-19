Supporting wrongly convicted Joshua Edwards

Joshua David Edwards is a father of 4 beautiful children, an incredible brother, son and Tito ( uncle ) and family member in general. He has been wrongfully convicted to save the reputations of corrupt Law Enforcement in Baltimore, Maryland. He protected himself against a known Biker Gang affiliated with law enforcement and unfortunately had to take a man's life to save his own (Self-defense), he was targeted for his skin color and the man who targeted him was hoping to be re- initiated in this biker gang. The corrupt government of Maryland and the corrupt " Police " in this case, have fabricated evidence and have not allowed Joshua Edwards to a fair trial. The state has lied and lied to protect their own and at what cost? The cost of this man's freedom, not only from life but from his 4 children. Joshua Edwards is not perfect, but nobody is, he was doing the right thing and was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time- having to defend himself. Joshua Edwards was taken into custody days before Christmas to which he couldn't see or hug his children. The lives of two men were taken that night, One because of bad choices and one because of self-defense. Joshua has been abused by Correctional Officers both physically and mentally, including sexual abuse, and is treated unfairly because of the " Power " these officers seem to think they possess. Some of the Correctional Officers Joshua deals with daily are more than likely a part of a known gang of corrections officers who have MULTIPLE investigations involving them. There has been PROOF of fabricated evidence, testimonies, etc. And this man should be FREE to work hard; be the great person he is and experience life with his family and kids. No greater sin than putting an innocent man to Prison for life for "self-defense". In August 2024, his appeal went through, and his original conviction "life with Parole" was overturned. Since then, he is being retaliated on, and the government is keeping him in prison as they attempt to create a new wrongful conviction. We are asking for your help for legal assistance to counter and shed light on the corrupt government and legal system.