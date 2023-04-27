Cathleens Legal Fees

Cathleen was found suitable for parole after serving over 20 years in the largest women’s prison in the world. Her grant was vacated based on rules violations she was not yet heard on that were later dropped and dismissed. The violations were directly related to a complaint she submitted questioning the implementation of a policy that allows any inmate to gender self ID and transfer to a prison of their preferred gender. She stood up for herself and used the correct avenues, and she lost her freedom. Cathleen is now being targeted and investigated as the system looks for any reason to keep her from the freedom she was granted. To avoid another parole board hearing that could potentially lead to her being incarcerated for up to 10 more years, we need to file a habeus corpus writ to get her original suitability grant reinstated. The filing fees will be upwards of $10,000.