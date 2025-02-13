Campaign Image

Supporting Frazier Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,550

Campaign created by Bill MacMinn

Campaign funds will be received by Brent Frazier

Let’s rally behind Brent and his wonderful family! We all know Brent’s story and understand the challenges he has been working through, never losing sight of the fact that God has a perfect plan for us all. We should use this opportunity, as his Christian brothers and sisters, to step up and help bless the Frazier family.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Love you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless you and your family!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for provision and new mercies each day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you, brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

It’s a blessing to stand in the gap for you with all the brothers! You are loved!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you dude and praying for a quick recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you and will be continuing to pray for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Brendt, praying for quick and full recovery.

