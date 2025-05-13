Campaign Image

Send Fratena Ninjas to the World Championships!

 USD $2,000

 USD $2,100

Campaign created by Christina Fratena

Campaign funds will be received by Christina Fratena

Dominic and Luci are headed to the Ninja Warrior World Championships in Dallas, Texas this July!

Last year, Dominic earned 4th place in the World in the UNAA division. This year, his sister Luci joined in, making it a true family affair!

They have been dedicated and determined, traveling to Cleveland twice a week and putting in countless hours of training. Over the course of the year, they have both been successful at qualifying in the area and now the region, making them both eligible to compete at the World Championships.

Traveling across the country, as well as competition registration fees, requires extensive funds and they are asking for your help! 

Dominic and Luci's ultimate goal would be to one day compete in ninja on the American Ninja Warrior show, and at the Olympics! 

They appreciate every donation to make it possible to fulfill their dream of becoming a World Ninja Champion! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

May God bless both of you on your journey!

Keller
$ 360.00 USD
29 days ago

Good luck!

Ron Melissa Contini
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thunder n Raven
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your success in Dallas. Qualifying is a testament to your determination We’ll be routing for you and whatever happens, you’re awesome. You’ve got this! Having your Dad as my coach years ago, I know he’s helped prepare you mentally and physically and your Mom has fed your bodies for success. Have fun and make some great memories.

Guilliams Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!

Indiana Fratenas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wohoo! Go Luci & Dominic! 🥳

Brunswick KIDDS Dentistry
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Leann Deibel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Your hard work will pay off. Go get 'em!

Powell Chiropractic
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Haines Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We will be cheering for you both!!!

Starr Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!!

Anne and Keith Weiser
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Johnson
$ 270.00 USD
1 month ago

Johnson has generously donated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck kids!

April
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get ‘em!

Barbara Pennington
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Luci and Dominic… you have both worked hard this year and practiced for this event t. Win or lose you are both Still ROCK STARS with your many fans.♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

