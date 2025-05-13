Send Fratena Ninjas to the World Championships!

Dominic and Luci are headed to the Ninja Warrior World Championships in Dallas, Texas this July!

Last year, Dominic earned 4th place in the World in the UNAA division. This year, his sister Luci joined in, making it a true family affair!

They have been dedicated and determined, traveling to Cleveland twice a week and putting in countless hours of training. Over the course of the year, they have both been successful at qualifying in the area and now the region, making them both eligible to compete at the World Championships.

Traveling across the country, as well as competition registration fees, requires extensive funds and they are asking for your help!

Dominic and Luci's ultimate goal would be to one day compete in ninja on the American Ninja Warrior show, and at the Olympics!

They appreciate every donation to make it possible to fulfill their dream of becoming a World Ninja Champion!