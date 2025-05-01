Frank D. Spaziano Grade 5 Field Trip Fund

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $415
Campaign funds will be received by Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School
Support Frank D. Spaziano Grade 5 Field Trips!
We are raising money to help fund unforgettable field trip experiences for the 5th graders at Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School in Providence, RI!
Field trips are an essential part of learning. They bring classroom lessons to life, spark curiosity, and create lasting memories. Our 5th graders have been working hard all year, and we want to reward their efforts by providing them with opportunities to explore museums, historic sites, science centers, and more.
Unfortunately, many of our students face financial challenges that make it difficult to afford the cost of these trips. That’s why we’re reaching out to our friends, family, and community for support.
Your donation will help cover:
Transportation costs (buses)
Admission fees
Activity materials
Snacks during trips
Scholarships for students in need
Every dollar makes a difference! Whether you give a little or a lot, you’ll be helping create experiences that our students will never forget. Thank you for supporting the students of Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School!
Please share our campaign and help us spread the word!
