Franklin & Sherri A Tale of Resilience and Love

Born into challenging circumstances, Franklin's early life was not ideal for a growing pup. His mother, from a backyard breeder was surrendered to Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat, NFP in McLean Illinois, along with her weeks old puppies. Named Peanut she was malnourished and infested with parasites, as were the puppies. Peanut gave birth to a litter of ten. Tragically, only five survived, and Franklin was the smallest among them. From the outset, life presented him with hurdles, this tiny pup walked in his elbows instead of his paws, and with his litter mates finding adopters quickly Franklin waited.

Enter Sherri Buzick, Franklin's devoted adoptive mother who drove the 1400 mile round trip from Georgia to Illinois to adopt him. With unwavering dedication, Sherri embarked on a path of healing for Franklin, ensuring he received the care and love he deserved. Their bond was a testament to the transformative power of compassion and Franklin began to thrive.

Despite his challenges, Franklin's spirit remained unbroken. He had no idea he was “different”. Sherri sought out the best care for him at The University of Georgia where he was diagnosed with bilateral carpal laxity and hyperextension. This diagnosis required a successful dual elbow fusion in 2024. Yet, his journey didn't end there. Over time as Franklin grew, muscle wasting and weakness in his back hips became evident, he was eventually diagnosed with severe bilateral hip laxity, leading to the necessity of a double hip replacement. On top of all this Franklin developed a severe skin infection which requires 7 different prescription medications as well as a special diet that includes numerous supplements.

Tragically, and unexpectedly on April 14, 2025 at only 52 years old, Franklin’s beloved mom, Sherri passed away. Since then, Franklin has been embraced by Sherri's neighbors, the Rauton’s who, along with numerous other neighbors, Sherri’s friends and the cheering section of Ruby’s Rescue, continue to shower him with love and care. The neighborhood, family, and friends remain steadfast in their support, ensuring Franklin's journey of healing continues.

Now, as Franklin faces the prospect of a double hip replacement, the community seeks assistance. An estimate from the University of Georgia's veterinary hospital stands at $26,000. While this figure reflects the high-quality care Franklin would receive, it's a significant sum for Sherri’s neighbors to bear alone.

We are seeking help in funding the necessary surgeries this sweet pup needs and deserves.

In the spirit of unity and hope, a fundraising initiative has been launched to support Franklin's surgery. Contributions will not only aid in his physical healing but also honor the legacy of love and care that Sherri instilled in him and all who love them both!