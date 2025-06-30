Franceska Heads to the Edinburgh Fringe

Hey y’all, it’s Franceska.

I'm reaching out with a heart full of hope (and let’s be real—some nerves too). I’ve been invited to be part of something sacred, raw, and real: the Bible Women’s Project, and this summer, we’re taking it all the way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This isn’t just a show—it’s a movement.

The Bible Women’s Project is a theatrical piece that brings the unheard, the silenced, and the forgotten stories of women in scripture to life, alongside the lived experiences of women today. We’re talking about survival, faith, doubt, shame, resilience, and joy. It’s a prayer, a protest, and a performance all wrapped in one. It’s exactly the kind of work that feels like home to me—where storytelling meets justice.

I’ve spent years creating work that uplifts Black and Brown voices, that tells the truth when it's not convenient, that asks hard questions, and makes room for healing. This project does all that and more.

But here’s the part where I need your help.

Getting to Scotland isn’t cheap. Between flights, housing, travel insurance, food, and show materials, the cost is real. I’m fundraising to make this opportunity possible—not just for me, but for everyone who’s ever felt unseen or unheard in spaces of faith and art.

If you’ve ever supported my work before, if you believe in the power of stories to shift culture and spirit, if you’ve ever whispered “keep going” to someone chasing a dream—this is one of those moments.

You can support me financially via my [GiveSendGo link] (insert link)—or simply by sharing the word, sending love, and holding us in your prayers.

This isn’t about me performing on a stage. This is about making room for sacred stories—ours, yours, and theirs—to take up space in rooms we were never meant to enter, and still do.

With love and deep gratitude,

Franceska 💚

P.S. Truly—no amount is too small. Even $5 moves this dream forward. Thank you for believing in what’s possible.