Father Robert Jones Headstone

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $1,265
Father Robert Jones fell asleep in the Lord during his first year of ministry as a Byzantine Catholic priest. Currently there is no headstone to mark his grave. Our goal is to provide a fitting monument to his service to the church and the lives that he touched.
Eternal memory 🙏
Eternal Memory
May the Lord Jesus have Mercy on his holy servant. Jesus we love you, thank you for Fr. Robert
Rest in Peace, Father!
May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Eternal memory! ☦️
God rest your soul Father Robert Jones.
To a truly amazing friend. Miss you.
Father Rob was a wonderful man, who touched many lives. May he intercede for us in the heavenly liturgy around the throne of God
