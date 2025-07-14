Father Robert Jones Headstone

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $1,265

Campaign created by Brian Norrell

Father Robert Jones fell asleep in the Lord during his first year of ministry as a Byzantine Catholic priest.  Currently there is no headstone to mark his grave.  Our goal is to provide a fitting monument to his service to the church and the lives that he touched.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Eternal memory 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

John Cencich
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Eternal Memory

Sam Tallen
$ 15.00 USD
2 days ago

May the Lord Jesus have Mercy on his holy servant. Jesus we love you, thank you for Fr. Robert

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Ryan Black
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Fr Michael-Janine Kunitz
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Colin Edward Beach
$ 15.00 USD
3 days ago

Rest in Peace, Father!

Anonymous 2021
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Eternal memory! ☦️

Shannon Woods
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

God rest your soul Father Robert Jones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Fr Kyp and Emily
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

To a truly amazing friend. Miss you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Father Rob was a wonderful man, who touched many lives. May he intercede for us in the heavenly liturgy around the throne of God

Ryan Black
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

