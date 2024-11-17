Support Fr Adrian Frackowiak

My dear friend, Father Adrian Frackowiak, is a Catholic priest who answered God’s call to serve the Church in the United States. He left his home in Poland, along with his family, to bring his ministry to the Diocese of Manchester, NH. For over five years, he faithfully ministered to the people; celebrating Mass, hearing confessions, and dedicating his life to the Church.



We’re reaching out to you for support during an unimaginable trial. He has been placed in a state of suspension by the Diocese, leaving him without income, housing, or opportunities for ministry. Despite multiple attempts to resolve this matter with the Diocese, they have not responded to his letters or provided any support, as required by canon law.



Canon Law 384 states that a bishop must “ensure that [priests] have the means necessary for the decent support of their condition of life.” Yet, he has been abandoned in every sense—financially, spiritually, and emotionally. In fact, he wrote to the diocese, expressing his hesitation about launching a public fundraiser to avoid reflecting poorly on the Church. Sadly, as with his previous four letters, he received no response.



Why he needs your help:



He humbly seeks your support to raise funds to…

Cover Living Expenses: Without a salary, he needs help paying for housing, food, and basic needs.



Pay Off Debts: The lack of diocesan support has forced Fr Adrian into significant debt, which grows daily due to legal fees and other necessities.

Legal and Canonical Advocacy: He is working with civil and canon lawyers to fight for justice, but this process is costly.

Start a New Chapter: He needs financial stability to begin a new chapter of priestly ministry, either through incardination into another diocese or other approved opportunities.

His Story:

Blocked Opportunities: He has had offers to resume ministry in Europe and the U.S., including an opportunity to serve as a chaplain for the U.S. Army in Europe. However, the Diocese has actively blocked these possibilities by withholding the necessary faculties and documentation.

Defamation and Abandonment: The Diocese has allowed false accusations to spread unchecked, damaging his reputation and leaving him without resources to defend himself.

Violation of Canon and Civil Law: Fr Adrian was removed from the rectory without proper legal notice, and his personal belongings were tampered with. Despite promises, the Diocese has failed to process his visa or green card for years.

Personal Sacrifices: He often used his own funds to support parish projects, yet the Diocese has refused to reimburse him.

Moving Forward

Despite everything, Fr Adrian remains committed to his vocation. His calling to the priesthood is unwavering, but he cannot rebuild his ministry without your help. This fundraiser will allow him to regain stability, continue pursuing justice, and serve God’s people once again.

Your support will:



Help cover living expenses while he fights to resolve this unjust situation.

Pay for legal fees as he navigates both civil and canonical processes.

Provide the financial means to transition into a new ministry, whether in the U.S., Europe, or elsewhere.

A Final Appeal from Fr Adrian,

“I never imagined I would find myself in this position, but I trust in God’s providence and in the kindness of people like you. I believe that justice and truth will prevail, and I humbly ask for your prayers and support.

Your generosity will not only help me but also ensure that no priest ever feels abandoned by the Church they have given their life to serve.



Thank you, and may God bless you for your kindness.” - Fr Adrian Frackowiak









