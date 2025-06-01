Miller Fourth of July Shindig

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Miller
Our family has been hosting a Fourth of July party for almost 10 years now. Co-workers, friends, family members and neighbors all attend.
This year our family has been dealing with medical issues that are limiting our funds for the party. I believe if we all can pitch in we can still make this party just as successful if not more successful than last year.
Come join us for fireworks, a cook out, swimming, snacks, drinks, games and more. Bounce houses will be available for kids, a kiddie pool for little ones, etc.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.