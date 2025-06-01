Miller Fourth of July Shindig

Our family has been hosting a Fourth of July party for almost 10 years now. Co-workers, friends, family members and neighbors all attend.

This year our family has been dealing with medical issues that are limiting our funds for the party. I believe if we all can pitch in we can still make this party just as successful if not more successful than last year.

Come join us for fireworks, a cook out, swimming, snacks, drinks, games and more. Bounce houses will be available for kids, a kiddie pool for little ones, etc.