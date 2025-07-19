Website for Christians That are New in the Faith

Hello!

We’re William and Natalia, the co-founders of Found+Forgiven. We're a faith-based digital platform focused on helping Believers who are new in the faith. God has called us to sell our home in New York and relocate to Florida. This is where we will begin His work in full-time ministry. I have quit my job, which provided me with a full benefits package, retirement plan, and paid time off, in order to pursue this mission for the glory of Jesus. We are literally leaving everything to obey God in this. This is my last three weeks at work before we close on the sale of our house in NY on August 15th, 2025. Then we will close on our new house in Florida on August 20th, 2025. Then my wife, daughter, dog, and I will make the long journey to Florida by car. That is when the real work will begin.

We were first inspired by watching testimonies online that were published by the YouTube channel Delafé Testimonies. We fell in love with watching the journey of various guests on the show. With hearing the redemption arc, heartaches, and the rescuing hand of Christ, being accepted by them. Then we came across the testimony of a former witch named Nala Rose. When she finally met Jesus for the first time, she tried to search for Jesus. The results she received were of "Sophia Christ". A "Female Jesus". She stated that it took her further down the path of witchcraft until she finally bought a Bible.

I asked the Lord, "How can this be? Is there no one out there dedicating work to onboarding new Christians?" He replied, "Why not you?" God sent me to school for web development and mobile programming, where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Liberty University. It was all for this moment. When you search for Jesus on Google.com, the results may vary. Some may get welcomed into the Mormon church, Jehovah's Witnesses, or more new age witchcraft blogs and cultist sites. But Jesus wants His name back! Help us to do that.

This is our primary focus. We aim to explain what it means to make Jesus Lord and Savior, to pray with and for them, to guide them in understanding basic truths of the faith, and to help them in their next steps as newly professed followers of Jesus. This will address questions like: What do I do now? How do I read the Bible? Do I need to start going to church? How should I dress? What music should I listen to? Our focus will be solely on welcoming new believers into the faith, so that their transition into the arms of Jesus is a lot less confusing. We are giving our lives to this call.

Our mission is simple: to encourage, equip, and disciple new Christians through uplifting blog posts, devotionals, video content, coaching, and branded merchandise. With a heart for outreach and storytelling, we’re building a ministry from our home in Florida, and we need your help to fund its launch.

Your donation will help us:

-Create and share devotionals, podcasts, and teaching series

-Launch faith-based courses through

-Build community through Patreon, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube

-Cover startup costs like marketing, equipment, and modest salaries



If God leads you to give, thank you. If not, we still invite you to follow, pray, and share. We believe this ministry will change lives, and that begins with your support!