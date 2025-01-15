For the King Free Album Tetelestai

For the King Music Ministries is an organization founded by Pastor Caleb Pangborn of Acts 2:42 Bible Fellowship in Erie, PA. This ministry is dedicated to bringing uplifting Christian music to the world at no cost. For the King (FTK) has spent the last 15 years writing and performing Christian music where requested. The ministry’s goal is to share music that 1) conveys the truth of Jesus to a lost and dying world and 2) encourages existing believers in Jesus. FTK is called by the Lord to write and perform without any thought to monetary compensation from audiences. FTK is seeking support to record and release their second album titled "Tetelestai" (Greek for It is Finished, Paid in Full). Please consider partnering with For the King Music Ministries to assist us in bringing more Christ centered music to the world in order to further the spread of the Gospel.