Forging ahead against Leukemia

Thank you to all who have contributed and helped to get us this far for my Leukemia (ALL B Cell) treatment at City of Hope in Duarte, California. Every need has been met as we continue ahead on this medical journey. We could not have done it without your help. I've completed another phase of treatment called Blincyto Immunotherapy and will soon be restarting chemo (another six week regimen.). Travel and medical costs are still needs we strive to meet, as this treatment is not available in Bakersfield. We're awaiting confirmation of how much longer I will require treatments and have faith in God's timing for the answer. You have all been a constant support and Craig and I are blessed with your prayers and giving.

The care at City Of Hope is and has been TRULY wonderful and I continue to be the best and most cooperative patient I can be. I will continue to post updates.

PLEASE know that I have improved significantly and my Doctor is more than happy with my current condition.

Kathy