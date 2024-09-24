Forging ahead against Leukemia

Raised:
USD $325
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Kennedy-Garrison
Thank you to all who have contributed and helped to get us this far for my Leukemia (ALL B Cell) treatment at City of Hope in Duarte, California. Every need has been met as we continue ahead on this medical journey. We could not have done it without your help. I've completed another phase of treatment called Blincyto Immunotherapy and will soon be restarting chemo (another six week regimen.). Travel and medical costs are still needs we strive to meet, as this treatment is not available in Bakersfield. We're awaiting confirmation of how much longer I will require treatments and have faith in God's timing for the answer. You have all been a constant support and Craig and I are blessed with your prayers and giving.
The care at City Of Hope is and has been TRULY wonderful and I continue to be the best and most cooperative patient I can be. I will continue to post updates.
PLEASE know that I have improved significantly and my Doctor is more than happy with my current condition.
Kathy
Continued prayers for you. Sending hugs your way
I'm a friend of Tammy's. I learned of you through her. May you find strength and comfort from our good Lord
Continued strength and healing!
November 20th, 2024
Thank you to all who have contributed online and at Ronnie's Barn Dance. It was truly miraculous in every way. It immediately paid our needs.
At present, this is the most critical part of this fundraising campaign and it seems that we have already faded.
My chemo treatment schedule has been pushed back due to pneumonia. The last treatment was extreme and caused new symptoms. I've had two separate hospital stays this month.
Our funding is limited but gas and travel costs persist.
Craig is semi retired and, of course, helps me through these treatments and drives me to City of Hope in Duarte.
Bakersfield has no leukemia cancer care and I am unable to drive myself.
The sooner I am done with these treatments, the sooner I can heal and assess what I'm going to do for employment.
If you can share this post I would appreciate your help. Treatments are getting close to completion as long as I don't have any more complications.
I know that God has always been with me and always will be. I am very thankful. I look back on the blessings daily. I will never forget this journey and your continual prayers.
