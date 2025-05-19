For Better Ministry Equipment After Robbery

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $3,335
Campaign funds will be received by Jacques Ade
On May 18th my car was broken into and they managed to get away with thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment, microphones, my batteries & adapters pretty much everything I use to bring my ministry channel to life. As unfortunate as this is I’m believing that Roman’s 8:28 God works all things together for good because we love him and are called according to his purpose! If the Lord puts it on your heart to give please do so either here or through the ministry links!
-Jay Ade
Jesus loves you so much and your reward in heaven will be worth any suffering here on earth.
God bless you all! Sister from Sweden
Never give up the good fight
God bless you brother, keep going ❤️✝️
God Bless Bro
God Bless
“I thank my God in all remembrance of you” thank you for not compromising in diluting the word of God and preaching the true gospel, helped me so much in the beginning of walk not to be lukewarm, and you still are. Keep burning brother❤️🔥
God bless you.
May the Lord double your request. God has so much more for you.
Matthew 6:33
I love you brother. Thank you for being sensitive to the Holy Spirit. God bless.
Always praying for you Jay. Keep up the good work in Christ. Shalom.
Hope this helps. You are a great young man and God will bless you tremendously
