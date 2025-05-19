For Better Ministry Equipment After Robbery

 USD $2,500

 USD $3,335

Campaign created by Jay Ade

Campaign funds will be received by Jacques Ade

On May 18th my car was broken into and they managed to get away with thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment, microphones, my batteries & adapters pretty much everything I use to bring my ministry channel to life. As unfortunate as this is I’m believing that Roman’s 8:28 God works all things together for good because we love him and are called according to his purpose! If the Lord puts it on your heart to give please do so either here or through the ministry links!

-Jay Ade

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Jesus loves you so much and your reward in heaven will be worth any suffering here on earth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless you all! Sister from Sweden

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Never give up the good fight

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
1 month ago

Malik Benton
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you brother, keep going ❤️✝️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Eugene The Sniffer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless Bro

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Friend of God
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

“I thank my God in all remembrance of you” thank you for not compromising in diluting the word of God and preaching the true gospel, helped me so much in the beginning of walk not to be lukewarm, and you still are. Keep burning brother❤️‍🔥

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Jcsgrl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord double your request. God has so much more for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Matthew 6:33

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you brother. Thank you for being sensitive to the Holy Spirit. God bless.

Bomb Impressions
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Always praying for you Jay. Keep up the good work in Christ. Shalom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps. You are a great young man and God will bless you tremendously

