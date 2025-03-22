Sweet dog with injuries to his bottom

This sweet pup was weaving in & out of traffic at a busy intersection. A kind lady stopped & managed to get him in her car. He was terrified but trusted her.

She brought the dog straight to my house & we discussed options for her to foster & get him to the vet. There was no obvious wounds on him, he just appeared scared, tail tucked. That first night, his foster noticed he was licking his tail alot & he yelped if she touched his behind at all. He had a vet appointment the next day & xrays were called for but since he needed to be neutered also, we decided to start pain meds & his neuter appointment was set in a few days & xrays would be done then so he would be sedated.

The vet called me to tell me his findings & honestly, it was heartbreaking. There was trauma to his gland, along with some other abrasions on his belly & legs. I asked if he thought the trauma was from a car bumping him or potentially being kicked. Either are possible, he told me, but more likely he was kicked quite hard, enough to do damage to the right side of his area. The skin on the outside is healing but he is incredibly painful for going potty or lifting his tail. The trauma now is on the inside & we have to wait for that to heal. It's possible there was trauma to his tail, but the xrays weren't conclusive. We'll give it a week or so with anti-inflammatory meds & if it's not better, his xrays will go to a specialist.

We are a new rescue & sanctuary with 16 dogs currently in our care & very few dollars in the bank account. We want to continue to help dumped dogs like the one described, as well as the ones in our care. If you find it in your heart (& wallet lol) to help with our efforts, we would be very grateful 🙏🏻.

This dog, now named Forest, is going to a great home with a marathon runner (named for Forest Gump - run Forest, run!). Will you help us recoup his medical costs so we can help step in to get dogs like this the care they need?

Please consider a donation to help. Thank you ❤️

Saving one dog won't change the world, but for that one dog...the world is forever changed ❤️🐾❤️