Elderly Mom lost everything in Hurricane!

Hello Friends, Im Brandy, an I humbly come to y'all on my mother's behalf because she wouldn't sign up for herself, because she Always puts herself last, even when her need is very great. Shes lost everything in the last hurricane, Helene. She's currently living in the trailer that a huge oak tree fell on, and as it fell over the roots from the giant tree pulled up the water pipes along with it. So she hasn't had any running water since it happened. So she's been having to take her dishes outside to the side of the water pump an use a hose to clean her dishes, she's not able to use the toilet in the trailer or bathe. It hurts my heart to think she has to clean herself by using wet wipes or cold water in a bucket. With her chronic illnesses , soaking in a bath was the only thing that would relieve her of her leg and arm pains. Also when Fema came out to access the situation they discovered that the Hurricane caused an enormous Sink hole under the mobile home and giant tree, which cause the tree to fall on top of the mobile home. They are condemning the mobile home cause it's not livable and could fall into the sink hole at any time. We've tried getting Fema to help get her a place to stay or something all we've gotten is the run around, giving us phone numbers to charities, and low income apartments, but they all have huge waiting lists. My mother is disabled, her only income is from SSI and disability which is less than $900. A month, an after buying food to eat for the month she might have enough for a light bill, but definitely isn't even enough to a pay monthly rent for a 1 bed 1 bath apartment, mobile home,or anything. So she's decided what might be the best thing to do is live in a camper, that way all she'd have to pay is lot rent. A good sized camper would be perfect, she says. She has no family close to her, but I'm trying to help any way I can, but things are rough right now and I'm not able to help her like I pray I could financially, but anything I can give her I will. And she can't move up to North Georgia where I am because she has to be close to all her doctors and specialists in Florida, so it's just her and her very old tiny dog and her lovable medium size dog Charlie, they are her world. I swear if it weren't for her dogs she would have already given up, but we know God's got a plan I truly believe that. So if anyone finds it in their heart to want to help, just know that getting her a roof over her head where she can bathe and just do the simple things again like washing her dishes or using the toilet is all the Funds will be going towards. God Bless everyone.