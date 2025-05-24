Help my friend!

John Pierce and I have been friends for a number of years. On the morning of Thursday May 22, 2025, John suffered a stroke while at work. He is currently in ICU. At this point we do not know how badly the lasting effects will be. We are raising money to help with expenses while his wife Pam stays by his side. John is a hard worker and helps anyone that he can, now we can help him. Please consider donating, as every dollar helps!