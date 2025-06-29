Feeding Bellies and Souls

Craige has felt God nudging him towards something big for a while now – starting a food truck to serve not just food, but as an outreach tool for our faith.

Craige has always loved cooking, and always likes talking to people and helping out however he can. All passions that have combined and blossomed into this ministry. He believes every meal can be more than sustenance; it's an opportunity to share God’s love, one plate at a time.

This is about connecting with people who need hope – whether they realize it yet or not. Craige's heart aches for those often overlooked, feeling unseen in their struggles. He sees a future where his truck parks at the spots that matter most to them: small neighborhoods or communities full of people that can't get out much or go far. People who would enjoy some fellowship and prayers just as much as the good food!

Every dollar we raise counts toward making this dream a reality – and believe me, God’s vision doesn't come cheap! There are a lot of costs and fees that come with covering everything from buying the food trailer and everything needed to have it up to code, to launching it into action: permits, additional equipment like a generator, initial inventory, etc... It all adds up fast!

But here’s where YOU come in. You might be thinking, "How can I help?" Well, every small act makes a difference – whether through sharing this campaign on social media or just donating a few bucks to fuel our mission. Every dollar counts because it's about more than food; it's about love and community, faith and fellowship.

Imagine being part of something that could literally change lives by simply breaking bread together! It’s not just about the meal; it’s about building bridges – one breakfast sandwich at a time. If you feel moved to join this journey with us, please reach out. Let's make magic happen, transforming hunger into heart-to-heart connections. 🌟

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting Craige’s vision of using food as a vehicle for ministry. Every share counts too! With God's blessing, and your help, we can change lives and do amazing things! Let's feast together – physically and spiritually! 🙏🌯 #FaithAndFood #CommunityFeeding #FoodTruck #Ministey