Dancing Traditions of the Middle East

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $260
Campaign funds will be received by Jill Warden
Join us on a journey to explore the rich and vibrant traditions of Middle Eastern folk dances! 🕺🏻 As a passionate dancer and educator, I am committed to sharing the beauty and history of these captivating styles with our community. 💃🏻
From the graceful movements of the Arabic oriental dance to the lively rhythms of the Persian whirling dervish, we'll delve into the unique cultural heritage of the Middle East, with a focus on Egypt and the Levant. Our goal is to educate and entertain, while fostering a deeper appreciation for the art and its significance. 🎨
As a dancer myself, I've had the privilege of studying with some of the most renowned artists in the region, and I am thrilled to bring this expertise to our community. 💪🏻 Together, we'll embark on a journey that will leave you mesmerized, inspired, and perhaps even ready to join in on the fun! 💃🏻
Our campaign goal is $7,000, which will cover the costs of bringing in the talented dancer, renting a suitable venue, and promoting the event to ensure its success. 🎉 Every contribution, big or small, counts towards making this unforgettable experience a reality! 💖 So, let's come together and celebrate the beauty of Middle Eastern folk dances! 🕺🏻💃🏻
Wishing you the best with your event. I know the work this takes.
This is such an important event. Thank you for creating this opportunity for cross cultural learning and community building!
