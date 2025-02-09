LA Fire Relief for Connection of St Ambrose Knight

I am saddened to say that I have a personal connection to the devastating LA fires. My best friend, brother, and fellow Catholic, Joszef Foldi, whom I met as a freshman at USC has been triple-hit by the LA fires, just after a family loss. Not only did his mother pass away just before Christmas, her house burned down on the day her funeral was scheduled (January 8, 2025). She treated me like a son and I spent many a night at her house cramming for exams and projects. Joszef's sister, Elizabeth, and her family lost not only their house, but their restaurant and gelato business as well, at both of which I have spent many happy moments over the years. I am left speechless at the devastation that has leveled familiar landmarks and homes such as these. While Joe's own home was saved, he has had to be the source of emotional, spiritual, and financial strength for his family in this time of need.

I am helping Joe raise funds for his family so that they may have a place to live and get their feet under them while they rebuild both homes and livelihoods. This is an unofficial fundraising campaign with outreach to my fellow Knights and parishioners to help a specific family with an indirect personal connection to our St. Ambrose Catholic Community; it is not affiliated with the Knights or Columbus or the St. Ambrose Council itself.

Your Brother in Christ, Chris Santos.