Memorial Fund for Flores Family

My dear friend and colleague Melissa  lost the love of her life unexpectedly on Saturday May the 10th in a motorcycle accident. I am seeking help on raising funds to assist the family with any funeral arrangements or expenses that may occur. We are coming together to support The Flores Family during this difficult time. All contributions will be greatly appreciated and will directly go towards the funeral arrangements and expenses. Please help us honor Melissa’s dearly departed husband and provide support to his family. Your generosity will be invaluable and will make a significant difference in their lives. Let us come together and make a difference. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. #MemorialFund #ColleagueLoss #SupportingFamilies

Brad and Jen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lori and Debbie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so sorry for your loss.

Hannah Ezekiel
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

May God Almighty grant you and the entire family peace and comfort at this time. Blessings

Mandy Forbes
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time.

