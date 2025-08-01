Flood Search Rescue and Cleanup Expenses

Between July 4th and July 14th, I volunteered about 100 hours of my time (unpaid of course) conducting search/rescue/diving and clean up along the Guadalupe River, in Kerville, Ingram and Hunt, Texas. I came out of pocket about $4,222.66 for the excavator I rented, fuel, and hydraulic hoses. Some people who were not able to make it, have asked if they could help me with costs I incurred. My wife set up this Give Send Go account to provide that opportunity.

I am not asking for money, I am just giving folks who have not had an opportunity so far to contribute to the effort. If you followed my posts, got something from it, and feel you’d like to help me out, my wife and I would greatly appreciate you. I am cutting off donations at exactly what I spent directly. I will not count lost income or anything like that, I gave that freely from my heart. Any donation you make goes specifically and only to what I spent out of pocket, from personal funds.

Thank you all and God Bless. See attached docs on my X page @DavidEReal4 if interested.

The 4th-6th, I was searching and coordinating searches in several areas, including Camp La Junta, and Blue Oak RV Park, unsearched river banks and islands in Ingram, and downstream from Blue Oak RV Park. Many of you saw my posts on X or saw a TV interview I did. I took the 7th off. On the 8th, I was able to acquire a Caterpillar 315 TC excavator rental and have it delivered to Camp La Junta, as per the director’s request. I spent most of the next week running the excavator, digging through piles of debris for remains. I was called off by the search and rescue coordinator to dive and supervise diving operations a couple of times, due to my background. It was a difficult but very necessary job.