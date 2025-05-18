Helping Yolanda Fischer Through a Difficult Time

Hello, dear friends and family! My name is Marisa Marshall, and I'm reaching out on behalf of my mother, Yolanda Fischer. She recently lost her husband, Ray, to suicide, and she's been left with a heavy heart and a pile of expenses. As you can imagine, this unexpected loss has been overwhelming for her. That's why we're here to help.

My mother is a kind and selfless person who always puts others first. She's always been there for us, and now it's our turn to be there for her. She needs help with funeral expenses, medical bills, and other living expenses that have been piling up. Your generosity will go a long way in helping her navigate this difficult time.

We're asking for your prayers and support as she navigates this new reality. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring her comfort and hope during this challenging period. Thank you for considering supporting my mother. Together, we can make a difference in her life.

We appreciate your kindness and generosity. Thank you for being there for us. #YolandaFischer #SuicidePrevention #GiveSendGo #MemorialFund