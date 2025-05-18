Helping Yolanda Fischer Through a Difficult Time

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,700
Campaign funds will be received by Marisa Marshall
Hello, dear friends and family! My name is Marisa Marshall, and I'm reaching out on behalf of my mother, Yolanda Fischer. She recently lost her husband, Ray, to suicide, and she's been left with a heavy heart and a pile of expenses. As you can imagine, this unexpected loss has been overwhelming for her. That's why we're here to help.
My mother is a kind and selfless person who always puts others first. She's always been there for us, and now it's our turn to be there for her. She needs help with funeral expenses, medical bills, and other living expenses that have been piling up. Your generosity will go a long way in helping her navigate this difficult time.
We're asking for your prayers and support as she navigates this new reality. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring her comfort and hope during this challenging period. Thank you for considering supporting my mother. Together, we can make a difference in her life.
We appreciate your kindness and generosity. Thank you for being there for us. #YolandaFischer #SuicidePrevention #GiveSendGo #MemorialFund
Thinking of you and lifting you in prayer in this difficult time.
My heart goes out to you Yolanda. I'll miss my friend.
Brian and I will keep you in our prayers and hearts ❤️🩹
Yolanda, we are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family and that God shower you with blessings according to your need. We love you and will be here for you.
Dear Yo, We are praying for your comfort and peace. We are praying that the Lord provides for all your physical, emotional, spiritual and financial needs now and forever🙏🙏
Sending love and support. We will miss Ray’s humor and weekly card games. We are here for you Yo anytime.
Love & prayers for you Yo!
Thinking of you during this very sad time.
Sending you love and hugs, dearest Yo as I lift you up constantly in prayer. Will miss Ray, especially his laughter; his wonderful sense of humor; he’d always light up the room. And his kind loving heart.
With all our love and support, Vinh, Marinette, Vivienne, Baby Boy Tran, and the entire BBSC family
I pray that you can feel the support and love for you during this very difficult time. You are not alone…we all care about you.
Ray is missed everyday!
Hope you feel all the love and prayers!
I am so sorry for your family’s loss. We knew your husband through the HEB soccer teams. Strength and Peace to you all.
Lifting you up in love and prayer, my friend.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
