Supporting Fire Fix





Our property is a multigenerational hub. My grandparents used it to raise cows, drag us around on sleds in the snow on 4 wheelers as kids, then later put an RV and massive covered porch here to stay during the summer months (as snowbirds) after they sold their house. The property then passed to my mom, who continued the snowbird tradition. My mom and my grandma both spend time here in the summer/early fall when Washington is at its most beautiful. Our family of 6 stays here full time where we raise chickens and cats and dogs and homeschool our kids in a cute little remodeled shed (that remained untouched thank God). We have a standalone community laundry room and pantry that holds all of the things. The porch held deep freezers and refrigerators and a massive table we could all share meals at. My mom lost her entire home full of things in the fire and we lost many clothes, toys, electronics and food. Our things are repairable or replaceable but the clean up and rebuild is a lot. So much so that it's hard to even think what is needed when we are asked.





At this time, we have no pole electricity (running our generator though and working on repairing our RV sides and roof (Haileys room got the most of it and we will need to replace the inner walls, cabinet, our side walls and repair part of the roof due to the heat). Our cars acted as somewhat of a buffer between my mom's rv and ours thankfully, and they'll be going in for repair quotes this week. My moms... 😵‍💫well she needs a whole new place so we will be looking for a used rv for her to come back to also.





If you've ever been in an RV you know how tiny the fridge and freezers are, so we are also looking to replace our big freezer once power is back up if anyone is selling!





I was asked to make a gofund me, so I made one... but really our biggest need is hands. Ones to pray, ones to help when the time comes for clean up and building. If you see my kids in the wild- just give them a hug. It was scary and they're traumatized and struggling (mostly through restless sleep and nightmares of us being on fire). I appreciate the warm wishes and shares guys, I really do.

So many have reached out asking how to help and I am so grateful for your hearts!