Rebuilding Our Family Home's Garage

A devastating fire destroyed our garage and with it, over 30 years of accumulated tools, furniture and equipment. The fire didn’t just consume the structure; it damaged the electrical system of our home, disrupting the water supply that was crucial to fighting the flames. The heat affected nearby homes and left lasting damage to our property. While we're grateful everyone is safe, the aftermath has been difficult - from electrical issues in our home to the impact on nearby neighbours. It took several firefighter crews - who we are grateful to, many hours to contain, and now we are left with the task of clearing what’s been left behind.
We’re not looking to replace what was lost - only to begin the process of cleanup and move forward. The financial cost of even this first step is more than we expected, so we’re turning to our community for support.
If you’re able to contribute or share, we’re deeply thankful. Every bit helps us take a step toward restoring some normalcy.

With appreciation,
Kevin Holden
Recent Donations
Simon Agar
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Best of luck Kevin

Colm Brealey
€ 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Best of luck

John Colbert
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Dylan Corcoran
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Majella Hickey
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Sorry to hear this Kevin. Glad everyone is safe and well.

Nigel Havens
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Rachael hickey
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Brenagh Doyle
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Conor roche
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Keith Dunne
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Conor McCann
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Aidan Kelly
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Sean Doyle
€ 20.00 EUR
1 month ago

Lisa Hickey
€ 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Best of luck Kev!!

Ro Boyle
€ 30.00 EUR
1 month ago

