Rebuilding Our Family Home's Garage

We’re not looking to replace what was lost - only to begin the process of cleanup and move forward. The financial cost of even this first step is more than we expected, so we’re turning to our community for support.

If you’re able to contribute or share, we’re deeply thankful. Every bit helps us take a step toward restoring some normalcy.





With appreciation,

Kevin Holden

A devastating fire destroyed our garage and with it, over 30 years of accumulated tools, furniture and equipment. The fire didn’t just consume the structure; it damaged the electrical system of our home, disrupting the water supply that was crucial to fighting the flames. The heat affected nearby homes and left lasting damage to our property. While we're grateful everyone is safe, the aftermath has been difficult - from electrical issues in our home to the impact on nearby neighbours. It took several firefighter crews - who we are grateful to, many hours to contain, and now we are left with the task of clearing what’s been left behind.