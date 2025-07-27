Sending Finn to NeuroSolutions Texas

On September 2, 2021, our beautiful boy, Finnegan “Finn” Alford, entered the world. He was prayed for, planned for, and loved beyond measure. For the first few months, we lived in the simple joy of new parenthood, never imagining how quickly life would change.



At just four months old, we noticed delays, and by six months, a frightening episode led to a diagnosis we never saw coming: a rare CACNA1A genetic mutation. We stepped into a world of doctors, tests, and therapies, clinging to God with every step.



When Finn was 18 months old, he suffered his first episode of status epilepticus – a seizure that wouldn’t stop. With prayers surrounding him, he pulled through. But just after his second birthday, it happened again. This time, the seizures raged for over two months. We lived in the hospital, watching machines breathe for our baby, crying out to God for mercy. Our prayers shifted from “heal him completely” to “please let us bring him home alive, surrounded by love.”



God answered. Finn survived. But the storm left its mark: a severe brain injury, lost skills, complex medical needs, and daily seizures. And yet, through it all, we see God’s hand. Finn is still here. He is quiet, gentle, and carries a strength that could only come from the Lord.



Now, we stand on the edge of hope again. Neurosolutions in Texas offers an intensive 4-week therapy program that has helped other children like Finn regain skills, reduce seizures, and reclaim pieces of the life illness tried to steal. We believe God is opening this door for Finn, but the cost is great – and insurance won’t cover it.



HOW YOUR GIFT WILL BE USED:



- $80,000 – Neurosolutions 4-Week Intensive Therapy



- $6,000 – Travel Expenses



- $8,000 – Lodging & Food



- $4,000 – Medical Transport & Emergency Contingency Fund



TOTAL GOAL: $98,000



We know this is a huge mountain to climb, but we serve a God who moves mountains.



“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.” – Ephesians 3:20



We are asking for your prayers, your partnership, and your faith to join ours. Every donation, every share, every prayer is a seed of hope planted for Finn’s healing.



Please help us fight for Finn’s comeback. Help us get him to Texas. Help us give God the space to show off His glory in our little boy’s life.



Thank you for every prayer, every gift, and every ounce of faith you stand with us in. Together, we will fight like Finn, trusting the God who loves him even more than we do.