Finn Trust and Pixie Dust

Meet Finn – our brave, joyful, and lovable 9-year-old Heart Warrior.

Born with Down syndrome, Growth Hormone and Thyroid issues, and a congenital heart defect, Finn has spent much of his life in hospitals—undergoing surgeries and treatments for his heart, ears, and airways. Through it all, our faith, Disney movies and the prayers of loved ones helped carry him through the hardest days.

Our God is so faithful.

Finn’s heart is now healed and other medical issues are all stable. He’s thriving, full of energy, and dreaming big.





His biggest dream? A trip to Disney World with his five siblings—to get a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Prince and Princess makeover with his twin, ride the big rides with his older brothers and sisters, meet his favorite characters, and dance the night away at Mickey’s Halloween Party.





Because he’s no longer critically ill, Finny doesn’t qualify for a Wish Trip—and that’s something we’re so grateful for! But we still believe his incredible journey of hard work and healing deserves celebration.





This trip is a way to honor the strength God has given Finn, the unwavering love of his siblings, and the faith and community that carried us through the storms.





If you feel led to give, pray, or share this page, we’d be so thankful.





From the bottom of our hearts—thank you for helping us bring some pixie dust into Finn’s life. 💙





#FinnTrustAndPixieDust #HeartWarrior #FaithOverFear #AnsweredPrayers



