Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,705
UPDATE: We found him. We got him out of the water around midnight. Thank you to the community that came out in strong numbers with various tools and skills to form a search party that located him a few miles from where his car flipped.
Thank you for your prayers, condolences, and generosity. He will be sorely missed.
The funds raised will be used to prevent foreclosure on his home, settle outstanding debts, and cover essential bills in the short term. This will provide much-needed stability while we work on a long-term plan. Every donation will make a direct impact in lifting this financial burden and offering hope during a challenging time.
MISSING Please Help Me Find My Dad!
My dad is missing in the Texas flood zone, specifically Burnet, TX. He’s one of the unnamed missing in Burnet (last known location: 711 S Water St. Burnet, TX 78611).
BY HAMILTON CREEK
His car was found flipped and his ID inside, but he wasn’t in it.
He goes by Bill or Govani Venus
33-Year retired ARMY CSM
5+ Deployemnts (Desert Storm/OEF/OIF/OND)
Dark Skin
White Beard
Eyebrow piercing
5’ 9”, 230lbs
Anyone near shelters or flooded areas please, if you’ve seen him or have any info, please contact me ASAP!
Contact: 808-429-2108 or 202-695-9203
Please share widely. I’m here in burnet looking.
Need help. Efforts are spread out.
#MissingPerson #TexasFloods #HelpFindMyDad
Sorry for your loss. We're here for you if you need anything.
Sending all love.
Would love to have given more. Much love to you and your family.
Prayers for your family in this great loss . I know you find comfort in knowing he is with our Lord .
Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Sending prayers for your family.
So very sorry for your loss. May Gods blessings cover your entire family during this difficult time.
My condolences to the Venus family. I pray for your strength during this difficult time.
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our hearts are with you and your family.
As Govani would say. Don’t cry for me for as long as we share the same sky we will always be together .. I am truly sorry for your loss . G was one of a kind .
I did not know him personally but sounds like a wonderful man. I work with SDS and also live in TX. His story along with many others that were affected by this tragedy has more than broke my heart. Many prayers for you and may the Lord keep you comfort during this time. Always remember, He is with you in the fire.
Sending all my love and prayers🙏🏽 -Aiyana H
July 15th, 2025
Friends, family, and all who knew and loved my father (William “Bill or Govani” Govaniavic Venus),
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing beautiful tributes and memories in his honor. Your words have brought so much comfort during this difficult time.
I’m in the process of creating a digital memorial to celebrate his life—a place where we can all gather stories, photos, videos, and reflections to keep his legacy alive forever. If you’d like to contribute, I’d especially appreciate short videos where you share a favorite memory or experience with Dad (William “Bill or Govani” Govaniavic Venus).
In the video, please start by stating your name and how you knew him (e.g., as a battle, leader, friend, colleague, etc). Feel free to record it simply on your phone—nothing fancy needed! You can send it to me directly via RememberingGovaniVenus@gmail.com.
Every contribution will help paint a fuller picture of the wonderful, beautiful, service driven man he was.
With deepest gratitude,
Will JR
