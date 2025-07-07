UPDATE: We found him. We got him out of the water around midnight. Thank you to the community that came out in strong numbers with various tools and skills to form a search party that located him a few miles from where his car flipped.

Thank you for your prayers, condolences, and generosity. He will be sorely missed.

The funds raised will be used to prevent foreclosure on his home, settle outstanding debts, and cover essential bills in the short term. This will provide much-needed stability while we work on a long-term plan. Every donation will make a direct impact in lifting this financial burden and offering hope during a challenging time.

MISSING Please Help Me Find My Dad!

My dad is missing in the Texas flood zone, specifically Burnet, TX. He’s one of the unnamed missing in Burnet (last known location: 711 S Water St. Burnet, TX 78611).

BY HAMILTON CREEK

His car was found flipped and his ID inside, but he wasn’t in it.

He goes by Bill or Govani Venus

33-Year retired ARMY CSM

5+ Deployemnts (Desert Storm/OEF/OIF/OND)

Dark Skin

White Beard

Eyebrow piercing

5’ 9”, 230lbs

Anyone near shelters or flooded areas please, if you’ve seen him or have any info, please contact me ASAP!

Contact: 808-429-2108 or 202-695-9203

Please share widely. I’m here in burnet looking.

Need help. Efforts are spread out.

#MissingPerson #TexasFloods #HelpFindMyDad