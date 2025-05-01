Help Fight Stage 4 Colon Cancer with Me

Goal:
Hi. My name is Susan. I am a 48 year old mom of three amazing young adults. I'm an Advanced EMT and an ER Tech. I am also a recent recipient of a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to both lungs.
This diagnosis blindsided me, my children, family and friends. I have amazing emotional support from family, friends and work family through both EMS and the ER. I raised three children by myself so asking for help has always been my last go to. However, I can't allow my pride to get in the way this time. I know I have an uphill fight ahead with chemo and surgery. I will work as long as I can 1)because it will keep me active and feel normal and 2) I have no partner or spouse to help finanically.
As much as it pains me to ask for help, I know I am going to need financial assistance in the coming days and months as I get a port placed, chemo started and eventually surgery to remove the diseased part of my colon. I would be so grateful for any supposrt provided so I can focus on defeating this wretched disease and see my children get married, meet my grandson and live life with those I love so dearly.
I am so overwhelmed and scared right now in this unknown journey. Any funds received will go directly to medical bills, groceries, utilities or rent, as I become unable to work during this process.
I am going to fight this with every ounce of strength I have. This is not what is going to take me out. I know things are tough for everyone. Please know I will be grateful to anyone and everyone who donates. I will never be able to thank you enough. I will however pray that your kindness and generosity is blessed beyond measure.
With a grateful heart,
Susan
Love ya!
🤍🤍🤍
You light up every room you’re in and are such a great person all around. I don’t know how you do it but somehow you seem to see the good in just about everything around you. I am so blessed to know you! You are a ROCKSTAR! Love you!
Thinking of you
Sending you prayers and good vibes. You got this! Kick cancer’s !
You are stronger than you will ever realize.
My love for you has never stopped and never will. I pray God puts his arms around your whole family. I bet on you more than anyone I know to beat this! You are in my prayers every day.
Praying for you Susan!!
You are surrounded by more love than you will ever know! cancer!
May 1st, 2025
After such a great day with MD Anderson yesterday, the night took a scary turn. The new oncologist ordered CT with contrast of my chest, abdomen and pelvis during my appointment, which I did.
I forgot to take my phone off do not disturb after the appointment. I made it back to my parents house and had dinner, exhausted from an all day ordeal. I got a notification through mychart I had a message. I figured it was about chemo next week.
It was not.
It was my oncologist trying to reach me. He said he'd called several times but unable to reach me. He wrote that the radiologist called him to report I had a "fairly good sized pulmonary embolism in the right pulmonary artery". I had a life threatening blood clothes and needed to go to the ER immediately.
I pack a bag and my sister drives me to my ER. After an lung angiogram is completed, the ED doctor tells me I actually have several small blood clots in BOTH of my pulmonary arteries. I receive a heparin bolus and have been on a heparin drip since. I was admitted and currently am on the floor. I have received great care and I love my ED and hospital family
This terrifies me. I had told the other oncologist last week about my slowly progressing shortness of breath over the last three weeks. My mom and I both requested he run new CT's to see if the cancer had spread and maybe cuasing these symptoms. He dismissed my concerns and dismissed me from the appointment saying "then go get a sec9nd opinion".
Thank God I did!! Thanks to that first oncologist's neglect, I was a literal ticking time bomb. A blood clot in the lung is a death sentence. I praise God I had the MD Anderson appointment at the right time and got the right doctor to listen to me. He literally saved my life.
May 1st, 2025
April 30th, 2025
An update that I finally feel good about. After last week's flop of an oncology visit, I got a second opinion appointment with MD Anderson, thanks to a lot of help from a friend.
Y'ALL. The difference between here and my own hospital UTMB is night and day. This appointment has been seamless. I saw the nurse, PA, MD then pharmacist. The PA answered every question I had AND gave my mom and me a lot of education that we needed. Everyone was very kind, empathetic and eager to help. It made making a decision so much easier.
We then caught a shuttle to the Outpatient building and I drank oral contrast for a CT of chest, abdomen and pelvis. Lab work after. I start chemo next Wed. They do want a lung biopsy to know for certain whether or not the lung nodules are mets because if they are, that changes the chemo medication regimen and we have a different talk about recurrence.
Where you go makes a difference. I had so much fear and anxiety with the huge lack of communication from the UTMB oncologist. Today is a sigh of relief. If you aren't getting the answers and/or care you need, do not hesitate to look elswhere. Get that second opinion. This is literally your life. That is worth fighting for.
Please pray God provides for me financially as I start this treatment journey.
Thank you,
Susan
April 23rd, 2025
I saw the oncologist yesterday. The visit did not go well. He and his PA were both really excited and eager to start chemo, telling me all about the treatment chosen how long, etc. I had a lot of questions and concerns. Turns out, as I started asking my questions and voicing my concerns I saw the doc become short with me and seem quite irritated that I wasn't ready to just jump on board.
I wanted to know could I work? Answer, no. He said "there's FMLA. You just need to get through this 6 months". Umm,no sir. That is unpaid. I will be homeless. Then I wanted to know what length of time chemo would extend my life. First he said it would cure it. I asked why then in medical journals does it point out colon cancer always comes back and patients live "on chemo for life". Then the answer was well we hope for 70/30. His final answer was 50/50.
So, I will be getting a second opinion from a MD Anderson doctor. This is ridiculous.
April 5th, 2025
Long overdue but surgery and recovery have been hard.
I had surgery Fri, 3/21 and had right hemicolectomy performed. The surgeon removed the right ascending colon, and the entire baseball sized adenocarcinoma inside, after a 6 hour surgery. Surgery was supposed to be only 4-5 hours, however due to scar tissue from my prior gallbladder surgery, it took a lot longer. I did lose a fair amount of blood but I was just above the cutoff for a transfusion. My potassium was also low and I received several bags of potassium during my hospital stay. It was anticipated I would stay a few days as an inpatient. I actually stayed 6 days.
It has been two weeks since surgery and I have been been home for one week. The first few days were rough. I got my pain under control and things have gotten better. I haven't had to take pain meds in 5 days! I slept most of the first few days; my body was exhausted. I am getting back to my normal routine. The fatigue is getting better each day, too. I'll take the small wins.
I am eager to get back to work. I miss my EMS family and my ER friends. Staying home being still is not my norm. I am a workaholic and I love being an EMT. I love being on the truck; my partner, patients, and the community I serve. I love the ER. The chaos, ER co-workers, EMS friends at the ER and the craziness that comes every night. I don't know what I expected this surgery and recovery to be, but it wasn't this. This is way more than I bargained for.
I don't know that anyone reads these updates. If you do, thank you for staying. I would love some encouragement, please. This is really hard mentally and emotionally. Thanks for your time.
March 11th, 2025
Sigh.....
I was supposed to see the oncologist this morning to find out my treatment plan for chemo and possibly radiation. However, the office called at 4pm yesterday and stated it was going to be rescheduled to April 22. I was surprised and asked why. The person on the other end couldn't give a reason. I asked for the nurse, doctor, anyone to call and explain the situation
I received a return call immediately from the PA. She said they saw that my surgery is scheduled for 3/21 and they wanted to wait til after surgery to see me. I asked why because during my first oncology appointment I was told this follow up would be when I found out my plan for chemo. Clearly their communication and my understanding are not matching. She says there is no point to meet "because we really have nothing new to discuss" and "we have to wait on pathology before we can choose the chemo treatment". I was upset and frustrated and started crying. I told her I had to make a deal with a co worker to trade EMS shifts with me just so I could have the day off for this appointment and now they cancel it at the very last minute? I'm not sitting at home with an open schedule just waiting around. I am still working two jobs so I can pay for these visits and support myself.
The PA kept saying "I understand your frustration". I patiently told her unless you have had, or currently have cancer, there is no way for her to understand the frustration when there is no or poor communication. Just don't keep me in the dark and don't wait til last the minute.
Surgery is still scheduled for 3/21 and can't get here fast enough. This pain is relentless every day. I miss being able to run around at work and being able to climb stairs without being short of breath. I feel like a car whose dashboard has all the problem lights lit up. Lol My check engine light is definitely on. 😆
I also got an email from UTMB for my financial responsibility due before the day of the surgery. $3080. Yikes. I only need one kidney, right? 🙃 I'll be back. Gonna go check the black market going rate. 🤪
If this cancer doesn't kill me these medical bills will. You can laugh. It's ok. I promise. 😉
March 3rd, 2025
Finally....an update.
So, I had my follow up with the surgeon this morning. I didn't get a call last Wed because the tumor board meeting was cancelled. That would have been good to know.
The surgeon said since he couldn't present my case to the tumor board last Wed, he called my oncologist early this morning. They discussed the results of the PET scan and decided "the lung nodules didn't uptake enough of the radioactive tracer. The nodules weren't 'lit up' enough". What does that translate to? It means they can't definitively say the nodules are or are not, metastatic tumors. It's a maybe. 😶
So he presented the options for me to choose from.
1. Do nothing. ***Hard pass. That was a big NO.
2. Do lung biopsies of each nodule to see if they are definitively metastatic tumors. Then do surgery. However, I would run the risk of potentially spreading cancer cells as the biopsy needle was withdrawn. I was not a fan of this option.
3. Do surgery and perform a right hemicholectomy (remove the entire right side of the large colon where the tumor is). Recover from that and then deal with the lung issue and get chemo.
I opted to do surgery. I want this out before it grows larger and causes an obstruction, perforation or spreads further.
Surgery is Fri, March 21. It will be a 4-5 hour surgery. He is hopeful he can reconnect the large and small intestine without issue. However, there is a small chance (5%ish) that I wake up with a colostomy. At this point, I don't care. I cannot take this pain and bloating any more. This pain is relentless and is wearing me down.
That's where things stand right now. It isn't a complete plan but at least it is a start.
Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive, encouraging and has prayed and sent good vibes/positive energy. You have no idea how truly grateful I am.
Thank you also to every single person who has donated. I pray every day for you to be blessed beyond measure.
If things change, I will definitely update here. For now, surgery is in a couple weeks.
