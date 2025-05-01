Help Fight Stage 4 Colon Cancer with Me

Hi. My name is Susan. I am a 48 year old mom of three amazing young adults. I'm an Advanced EMT and an ER Tech. I am also a recent recipient of a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to both lungs.

This diagnosis blindsided me, my children, family and friends. I have amazing emotional support from family, friends and work family through both EMS and the ER. I raised three children by myself so asking for help has always been my last go to. However, I can't allow my pride to get in the way this time. I know I have an uphill fight ahead with chemo and surgery. I will work as long as I can 1)because it will keep me active and feel normal and 2) I have no partner or spouse to help finanically.

As much as it pains me to ask for help, I know I am going to need financial assistance in the coming days and months as I get a port placed, chemo started and eventually surgery to remove the diseased part of my colon. I would be so grateful for any supposrt provided so I can focus on defeating this wretched disease and see my children get married, meet my grandson and live life with those I love so dearly.

I am so overwhelmed and scared right now in this unknown journey. Any funds received will go directly to medical bills, groceries, utilities or rent, as I become unable to work during this process.

I am going to fight this with every ounce of strength I have. This is not what is going to take me out. I know things are tough for everyone. Please know I will be grateful to anyone and everyone who donates. I will never be able to thank you enough. I will however pray that your kindness and generosity is blessed beyond measure.

With a grateful heart,

Susan