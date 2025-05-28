Campaign Image

Joe West Medical Bills

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,520

Campaign created by Derek Nelson

Campaign funds will be received by Joe West

Joe West Medical Bills

Our gym brother, Joe West, recently found he has a brain tumor and because our family is full of fighters, we want to pull together and fight for Joe. All donations will go to him and his family for Medical expenses and traveling to and from visits. 

Joe is a huge part of our family and it's our turn to show him we will be fighting for him through this. 


Please donate as you feel led to do. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Baby Moon Blades
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We miss seeing you in the ring, Joe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hastings McMillian
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Shaun OFallon
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Isaiah 41:10. Prayers for all involved. 💪🏻🙌🏻🍀⚓️

Codie Shuffield
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Isaiah 9:10,

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nathan and Ellen Ratliff
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery. God Bless!!

Stormyandkids
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Wilkie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jack Johnson
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Abigail Ivy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you Joe, and family!! 💪🏽💙🙏🏽

Derek
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We got you brother

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo