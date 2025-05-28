Joe West Medical Bills

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,520
Campaign funds will be received by Joe West
Our gym brother, Joe West, recently found he has a brain tumor and because our family is full of fighters, we want to pull together and fight for Joe. All donations will go to him and his family for Medical expenses and traveling to and from visits.
Joe is a huge part of our family and it's our turn to show him we will be fighting for him through this.
Please donate as you feel led to do.
We miss seeing you in the ring, Joe.
Isaiah 41:10. Prayers for all involved. 💪🏻🙌🏻🍀⚓️
Isaiah 9:10,
Praying for a speedy recovery. God Bless!!
Praying
Prayers for you Joe, and family!! 💪🏽💙🙏🏽
We got you brother
