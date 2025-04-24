Specialized Genetic Testing for Felicity

Goal:
USD $6,650
Raised:
USD $7,595
(**Thank you for all the generous donations. Her lab is now scheduled to be drawn next Friday for this test!!! Results will take about 17 days to receive back and then we will be moving forward. YOU helped make this an easier possibility for Felicity. If you have not and would still like to donate she will be undergoing daily radiation treatment again in a couple weeks, those additional funds will help towards gas to Atlanta every morning and gifts for Felicity to open each day she goes in! It is all going to Felicity!)
For those new to our story, Felicity was diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Fox 01 positive at 23 months old in July 2024. Her initial prognosis was 6-16% and because of recent spread remains low. She has undergone 9 full months of chemo and 30 radiation treatments to the face. Her cancer continues to grow resistant to new chemo regimens and so we are on a third combo. Oncology has said after this one we have one combo left to try.
Due to how chemo resistant Felicity’s cancer has grown it’s highly recommended that she undergo specialized testing to determine her cancers exact genetic makeup and what chemo combo/repurposed drugs would be able to target HER cancer and not necessarily all rhabdo, which is what we have been doing so far. The testing is provided by a company called Datar Cancer Genetics and for her situation would cost $6500, which would provide a specialized treatment plan for her specific cancer. The results from this test will give Felicity a breath of new hope and many more treatment options!
Praying for Felicity, her family and medical team. God is good
We support your battle against cancer! Fight on! May the Lord bless Felicity and your family.
Praying for your family tonight.
Prayers to the family and the medical teams that work over her for her treatment in every way possible. Please let us know if we can do anything else to help in anyway.
Continued prayers
Praying for you and your sweet girl. Jesus, may Felicity overcome this disease and live a long and happy life. We know your purposes in everything are good but it’s so hard to see a child suffer. Please give her family, peace and strength. In your mighty, healing name I pray, Jesus.
You are in our Prayers and Thoughts.
Praying 🙏 for Felicity and your family
Praying for sweet Felicity!!
Praying for sweet Felicity!
Have faith
