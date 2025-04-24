Specialized Genetic Testing for Felicity

(**Thank you for all the generous donations. Her lab is now scheduled to be drawn next Friday for this test!!! Results will take about 17 days to receive back and then we will be moving forward. YOU helped make this an easier possibility for Felicity. If you have not and would still like to donate she will be undergoing daily radiation treatment again in a couple weeks, those additional funds will help towards gas to Atlanta every morning and gifts for Felicity to open each day she goes in! It is all going to Felicity!)

For those new to our story, Felicity was diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Fox 01 positive at 23 months old in July 2024. Her initial prognosis was 6-16% and because of recent spread remains low. She has undergone 9 full months of chemo and 30 radiation treatments to the face. Her cancer continues to grow resistant to new chemo regimens and so we are on a third combo. Oncology has said after this one we have one combo left to try.

Due to how chemo resistant Felicity’s cancer has grown it’s highly recommended that she undergo specialized testing to determine her cancers exact genetic makeup and what chemo combo/repurposed drugs would be able to target HER cancer and not necessarily all rhabdo, which is what we have been doing so far. The testing is provided by a company called Datar Cancer Genetics and for her situation would cost $6500, which would provide a specialized treatment plan for her specific cancer. The results from this test will give Felicity a breath of new hope and many more treatment options!



