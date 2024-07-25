Campaign Image

Fight for Felicity

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $14,105

Campaign created by Cynthia Mrkvicka & Holly Mrkvicka-Moore

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Mrkvicka

Felicity, two years old, has been diagnosed with a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, Stage 4. She's one of seven young siblings, with another arriving soon. Her mom homeschools them. There will be many out-of-pocket medical expenses. Her mom will also need to hire help with childcare. Felicity's family trusts in God's plan for her, and His provision. Please remember Felicity and her family in your prayers and if you are able to donate it would be so appreciated.


Thank you!



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

The Batich Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

The Lord bless you and keep you to make his face shine upon you and grant you peace . Praying for little Felicity.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

May God Bless You and Heal You

Neese
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Keep fighting sweet girl

Hinshaw Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

anonymous
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Lifting your family in prayer.

Peter and Francesca
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

We are praying fervently for this sweet child, and for her entire family. In Jesus name there will be healing. God bless you all and especially little Felicity.

Joyce and Phil Sherman
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Felicity and your family's are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for her recovery, I know Michael and couple of the boys. Believing in Jesus the healer for Felicity.

The Vine small group
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Our Sunday school class at First Redeemer is praying for your family and Felicity’s recovery.

Nana Tyree
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

I’m praying hard for your precious Felicity. May God’s loving presence be felt to comfort your family and may He give you strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Thinking of your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for your family.

Tabita Lane
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying over Felicity 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for the Lord’s grace and healing hands on Felicity.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

I pray that the healing will be complete and as soon as possible for the Glory of Jesus our Lord

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Love and prayers, in the name of Jesus! He is mighty to heal!!!

Updates

Update #1

August 11th, 2024

Thank you all for your prayers and support. Felicity is settling into a weekly routine of chemotherapy as well as metabolic therapy. The side effects of the chemo have been minimal so far. We pray that in the coming months, the treatments will have their intended effect, and that Felicity's body remains strong and healthy through it all.

Prayer Requests

