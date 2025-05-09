Small Businesses Standing Up to Private Equity

They tried to bankrupt us. Then they tried to silence us. Then they tried to force an abortion.

We are three women, fighting for our lives, our children, and our small businesses against a billion-dollar legal onslaught led by Unleashed Brands, funded by Seidler Private Equity, and the Billionaire Interest Groups they are aligned with. They have spent over $10 million weaponizing the courts to crush us because we dared to stand up for our communities—businesses that serve special needs children, children recovering from trauma, and families seeking joy and healing. They’ve dragged us through endless litigation, driven us into bankruptcy, and in my case, even filed Motions to Compel an Abortion—a grotesque and inhumane attempt to break me and send a warning to others.

In just two years, Unleashed Brands has targeted over 200 small businesses, grinding independent owners into the dirt to seize control, silence resistance, and monopolize the industries that care for our children. We are out of resources, but we are not out of courage. Every dollar you give helps us stay in the fight—for our rights, our kids, and every small business that could be next. Please help us stand up to corporate tyranny. We need you now.