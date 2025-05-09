Small Businesses Standing Up to Private Equity

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $4,345
Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Cianci
They tried to bankrupt us. Then they tried to silence us. Then they tried to force an abortion.
We are three women, fighting for our lives, our children, and our small businesses against a billion-dollar legal onslaught led by Unleashed Brands, funded by Seidler Private Equity, and the Billionaire Interest Groups they are aligned with. They have spent over $10 million weaponizing the courts to crush us because we dared to stand up for our communities—businesses that serve special needs children, children recovering from trauma, and families seeking joy and healing. They’ve dragged us through endless litigation, driven us into bankruptcy, and in my case, even filed Motions to Compel an Abortion—a grotesque and inhumane attempt to break me and send a warning to others.
In just two years, Unleashed Brands has targeted over 200 small businesses, grinding independent owners into the dirt to seize control, silence resistance, and monopolize the industries that care for our children. We are out of resources, but we are not out of courage. Every dollar you give helps us stay in the fight—for our rights, our kids, and every small business that could be next. Please help us stand up to corporate tyranny. We need you now.
I support what you are doing. Great work.
We really admire your bravery and courage!
May God bless this campaign! Thank you,
Heard you on Man in America. Amazed at your courage and dedication. May God Bless and protect you always from the vultures and cowards you are exposing. With God all things are possible.
Thank you!
Appreciate all you are doing
Heard you on man in America. I had no idea the bankruptcies happening around us were created… and that they were gobbling up even family business!!! God bless you may you have everything you need to conquer and win this fight and be on top when it’s over! I pray filmmakers and influencers and rich are attracted and connected to this cause!!! God BLESS YOU TIFFANY! Help train us on what to do!
I saw your interview with Man in America and was shocked and also moved by the info I gained. I am glad you are our fighter and happy to help a bit. You go girl!
Keep the fight going. We all have our mission in life, whether we chose it or it’s chosen for us.
Thank you!
Keep fighting You are 100% in the right
Tiffany, you are so articulate, intelligent and inspiring. Sending you expanded strength and courage from the United Kingdom. We are all in this fight together!
Thank you for letting us know what is really happening and you are an incredible and strong person to fight this as strongly as you are! I pray for you!
