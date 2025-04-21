Fiely Tribe

My name is Katie Eddy, my sister is Kristy Fiely and in all truthfulness, my brother is Erik. He has been in my life since I was 14 and has looked out for me as I imagine a big brother would. He suffered the unthinkable last week having a major stroke. He’s taking the precious time he needs to heal in Columbus. My sister and Erik have 7 beautiful children ranging from 18 to 2 years old. My sister, a homemaker, is where she needs to be right now in Columbus by her soulmates side as he heals. Anyone who has been in a similar situation knows the burden of the unknown and the inevitable medical cost associated with such a major emergency. Everyone has been so kind, reaching out offering anything and everything to help this special family in their time of emergent need. I feel confident in speaking on both their behalf that they are immensely grateful for the love of their Heavenly Father and all those who have shown love in every way over this past week. As a way to help them out, I have started this donation page - if you feel inclined to help for the expenses that are known and not yet known for this family. Thank you all so much for anything you have done, from prayers to babysitting to cash to rides. Every little thing is being seen by the Fiely’s and is greatly appreciated. God bless 🙏🏼