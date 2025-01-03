Supporting the Ferguson family in this time of nee

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $1,080
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Irwin
This New Year our family has been rocked by the death of a beautiful soul. My cousin Melody Ferguson was a wonderful person that loved Science Fiction and fantasy. She was quick to give a helping hand and always had way of lifting your mood. We were devastated to find that she had passed on New years day. We would like to make sure that she is put to rest respectfully and at this time the family needs some help with that.
Valerie - On behalf of AFSCME Local 1019, we extend our deepest condolences on the loss of your sister. During this difficult time, please know that your union family stands with you. As a small gesture of support, we are making a donation in her honor. Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. In solidarity, AFSCME Local 1019
I knew Mel from Gumdo (Korean sword art). She was a sweet soul. I am so very sad to hear of her passing. Peace to the family.
Rest in peace Funny Lady. Sorry for your loss.
I will miss you Mel
Very Sorry For The Loss Of Your Sister.
Incredibly saddened by this unexpected news. Melody was very sweet, and will be missed
Hopefully this will help out the family. Sending condolences. We will miss Melody very much.
I will miss you Mel.
I miss you my stripey-socks friend.
Sorry it's not more. Melody was a delightful person and we'll miss her.
I’ll miss you Mel(Lady Anne).
