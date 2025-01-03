Campaign Image

Supporting the Ferguson family in this time of nee

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $1,080

Campaign created by Jonathan Irwin

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Irwin

Supporting the Ferguson family in this time of nee

This New Year our family has been rocked by the death of a beautiful soul. My cousin Melody Ferguson was a wonderful person that loved Science Fiction and fantasy. She was quick to give a helping hand and always had way of lifting your mood. We were devastated to find that she had passed on New years day. We would like to make sure that she is put to rest respectfully and at this time the family needs some help with that. 

Recent Donations
Show:
AFSCME Local 1019
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Valerie - On behalf of AFSCME Local 1019, we extend our deepest condolences on the loss of your sister. During this difficult time, please know that your union family stands with you. As a small gesture of support, we are making a donation in her honor. Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. In solidarity, AFSCME Local 1019

Jane
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Nicole
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

I knew Mel from Gumdo (Korean sword art). She was a sweet soul. I am so very sad to hear of her passing. Peace to the family.

Cheryl Watson
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Rest in peace Funny Lady. Sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Jessica
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

I will miss you Mel

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

Very Sorry For The Loss Of Your Sister.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Incredibly saddened by this unexpected news. Melody was very sweet, and will be missed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Hopefully this will help out the family. Sending condolences. We will miss Melody very much.

Lucinda Caughey
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I will miss you Mel.

Angelique
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I miss you my stripey-socks friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Sorry it's not more. Melody was a delightful person and we'll miss her.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Jane Wildman
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I’ll miss you Mel(Lady Anne).

Sara Samson
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo