Building A Home For Feral Frens

Help build a home for Feral Frens

I am the caretaker of 4 feral cats at a business.

About a year ago, two cats from the trailer park next door were abandoned, malnourished and not looking very well. We started helping with feeding and medications and even bought a small home for them online. We quickly found out that online home wasn't sufficient. I got in gear, built them a home from old pallets, complete with recycled denim insulation and heating pads that helped them survived a freak snow storm that rarely happens here in Louisiana. Flame and Blaze are now healthy and affectionate and are a staple here at work.

All was okay until, two, new, little ones showed up. Flame and Blaze have reluctantly given up their home and spots to let the 2 kittens have a home and the kittens aren't even theirs. That has forced them back into the dangerous trailer park next door and under the hot Louisiana sun, having to fight for territory again.

I started building a new home but my boss has stopped me. Understandably, she wants the next house to look better and add aesthetics to the business. The old pallet home is not very visually appealing. She doesn't mind having them around the business but if I build another home, it must look good. That's where my frens and I can use some help.

I have designed a thermoelectric, climate controlled, aesthetically pleasing, home for the cats that can be used on the property. Fully insulated, easy cleaning and risen off ground to deter non climbing pests. I am a maintenance man and can easily build this home but I do not have the funds to build it.

As I build, I will document, by text and video, all my steps of the process to hopefully encourage others to do the same as me. That way, I am giving back something. There are many other ferals out there that can use a cozy home to call their own and if others have the funds and know how, they can build this home too.

I have designed and shared the base skeleton of the home on craftyamigo.com

According to estimates, to get the skeleton built, will be around $325. Total estimated cost when adding OSB walls, felt, roofing, reflective sheeting, vinyl siding, electric, thermoelectric cooler/heater, roof vent, insulated cat doors, wall hatch/door, spray can insulation, pvc interior walls and floor will total to about $700. I am leaving a buffer zone of $200. This is my first build of this and there may be a couple of things that go unnoticed until I'm actually building the house and putting things together. I would love to build 2 of these deluxe kitty condos for both pairs of ferals but for now, I want to get the exact costs down, to the cent, and bring this idea to life before I start and ask for home #2.

Thank you for considering a donation. I hope to complete this journey and show you all of our progress along the way. If you would like to follow or learn how to build this home for your feral frens please visit my YouTube page. As the campaign strolls along, I will add videos/text every weekend documenting the steps and our progress.

Thank you!