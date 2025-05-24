Campaign Image

Help Us Feed Our Flood Affected Dairy Cows

Goal:

 AUD $22,000

Raised:

 AUD $20,390

Campaign created by Susan McGinn

Campaign funds will be received by Susan McGinn

We’re a proud and independent farming couple, but the truth is—we need a hand right now.

After days under raging floodwaters, our farm has been devastated. Almost every inch of pasture has been lost, and with winter closing in, there won’t be grass again until late spring. Our 200 dairy cows—each one known by name—are hungry, and we’re deeply worried for their wellbeing.

We’re not used to asking for help, but some wonderful friends and family encouraged us to start this campaign, so those who want to support us can do so directly.

We’re aiming to raise $20,000 to buy two truckloads of hay. This should feed the herd for a few weeks and get us through the immediate crisis. It costs us around $1000 a day to feed the herd.

Please don’t feel obliged—but if you feel moved to contribute, our cows (and we) would be so grateful. Every dollar will go toward feeding and caring for the herd that’s the heart of our farm.

Thank you for your kindness and support.

Brett & Sue

Recent Donations
Whayman Walker Family
$ 250.00 AUD
1 month ago

Sending love to you & your beaufitul cows

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 AUD
1 month ago

Sending you strength - R & M

Lisa
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

Best wishes from a 3rd Love Yoga friend.

Susan Linde
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

From a 3rd love Yoga friend

Paul
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Best wishes

Rob and Marcelle
$ 250.00 AUD
1 month ago

We are with you in this. Never doubt that.

Petra from Berlin
$ 7000.00 AUD
1 month ago

Hope that my donations will help you to feet the cows. The cows have to survive ! God bless you my dears.

Emma and Matt
$ 120.00 AUD
1 month ago

Always behind our farming community. Hope things turn around shortly,

Andras and Jo
$ 250.00 AUD
1 month ago

Thankyou for reaching out to everyone to assist in this initial recovery stage. Every little bit counts.

Susan Wellingham
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Sending best wishes

Marian and Gavin
$ 1000.00 AUD
1 month ago

Good luck

Petra from Berlin
$ 8000.00 AUD
1 month ago

Sue and Brett are my best friends in oversea and we known each other for over 30 years. It's a MUST to help friends in this terrible situation !

Hawkins family
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Praying for you and that God will provide abundantly.

Kate Ames
$ 100.00 AUD
1 month ago

Thinking of you.

Chandrika and Suman Singh
$ 500.00 AUD
1 month ago

We pray that circumstances improve for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 AUD
1 month ago

We are thinking of you xxxx

Jesh Singh and C Singh
$ 500.00 AUD
1 month ago

I am so sorry you are going through this and I hope and pray that things will start to improve soon. Hope this helps.

Raj and Swarn
$ 500.00 AUD
1 month ago

Jai Gowmata .

3rd Love Yoga
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Thinking of you Sue and Brett and your poor cows.

Carla
$ 100.00 AUD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #6 - Where is the Government's help? MIA

June 15th, 2025

Where is the government's Category D declaration which will unlock grants to affected primary producers and businesses? The damage is real. The pain is real. Government Ministers have visited our farm and our region. They have seen the damage first hand yet there seems to be an untenable delay in declaring this disaster.

I'm at a loss as to how this can be.

Update #5 - Aussie Hay Runners have arrived

June 14th, 2025

We are really feeling blessed. The charity Aussie Hay Runners, have arrived on farm with donated silage to help feed our cows. As we will be hand feeding 100% of our herd all of their dietry needs for at least the next four months, we will need much more hay and silage. Every gift towards hay and silage is welcome.

Update Update #5 - Aussie Hay Runners have arrived Image
Update #4 - more feed has arrived

June 7th, 2025

Our hungry cows have received another delivery of hay. This time it’s oaten hay that’s been donated by a kind farmer. Our cows are so happy to receive it. Thank you to everyone who is helping us feed our cows. It’s going to be a long winter until we can re establish pastures in the Spring-Summer. 

Update Update #4 - more feed has arrived Image
Update #3 Donated silage arrives to feed our cows

May 30th, 2025

Farmer Geoff has donated silage to feed our hungry cows and heifers. Fuel was donated by Casino Rotary.

We are humbled and grateful for the care shown to our herd from friends, family and colleagues.

Thank you

Update Update #3 Donated silage arrives to feed our cows Image
Update #2 Veterinary care for our cows

May 28th, 2025

Despite our farm still being over 50% under water, the marvellous vet team from Sydney University visited our herd to treat sick and lame cows today. The herd are our number one priority. We are doing all we can to provide adequate quality fodder and medical care where required. Despite this, the herd has significant challenges as they've been through a terrible time. Recovery will be long but we are starting on that journey.

Update Update #2 Veterinary care for our cows Image
Update #1- We've ordered some hay!

May 25th, 2025

We have ordered our first two truckloads of hay.

We are humbled and blessed and your contributions have given us the confidence to get on the front foot and order hay which can then be delivered when the roads are open and we are accessable again.

Our cows are very grateful.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

