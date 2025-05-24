Help Us Feed Our Flood Affected Dairy Cows

We’re a proud and independent farming couple, but the truth is—we need a hand right now.

After days under raging floodwaters, our farm has been devastated. Almost every inch of pasture has been lost, and with winter closing in, there won’t be grass again until late spring. Our 200 dairy cows—each one known by name—are hungry, and we’re deeply worried for their wellbeing.

We’re not used to asking for help, but some wonderful friends and family encouraged us to start this campaign, so those who want to support us can do so directly.

We’re aiming to raise $20,000 to buy two truckloads of hay. This should feed the herd for a few weeks and get us through the immediate crisis. It costs us around $1000 a day to feed the herd.

Please don’t feel obliged—but if you feel moved to contribute, our cows (and we) would be so grateful. Every dollar will go toward feeding and caring for the herd that’s the heart of our farm.

Thank you for your kindness and support.

Brett & Sue