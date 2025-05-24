Help Us Feed Our Flood Affected Dairy Cows

Goal:
AUD $22,000
Raised:
AUD $20,390
Campaign funds will be received by Susan McGinn
We’re a proud and independent farming couple, but the truth is—we need a hand right now.
After days under raging floodwaters, our farm has been devastated. Almost every inch of pasture has been lost, and with winter closing in, there won’t be grass again until late spring. Our 200 dairy cows—each one known by name—are hungry, and we’re deeply worried for their wellbeing.
We’re not used to asking for help, but some wonderful friends and family encouraged us to start this campaign, so those who want to support us can do so directly.
We’re aiming to raise $20,000 to buy two truckloads of hay. This should feed the herd for a few weeks and get us through the immediate crisis. It costs us around $1000 a day to feed the herd.
Please don’t feel obliged—but if you feel moved to contribute, our cows (and we) would be so grateful. Every dollar will go toward feeding and caring for the herd that’s the heart of our farm.
Thank you for your kindness and support.
Brett & Sue
Sending love to you & your beaufitul cows
Sending you strength - R & M
Best wishes from a 3rd Love Yoga friend.
From a 3rd love Yoga friend
Best wishes
We are with you in this. Never doubt that.
Hope that my donations will help you to feet the cows. The cows have to survive ! God bless you my dears.
Always behind our farming community. Hope things turn around shortly,
Thankyou for reaching out to everyone to assist in this initial recovery stage. Every little bit counts.
Sending best wishes
Good luck
Sue and Brett are my best friends in oversea and we known each other for over 30 years. It's a MUST to help friends in this terrible situation !
Praying for you and that God will provide abundantly.
Thinking of you.
We pray that circumstances improve for you.
We are thinking of you xxxx
I am so sorry you are going through this and I hope and pray that things will start to improve soon. Hope this helps.
Jai Gowmata .
Thinking of you Sue and Brett and your poor cows.
June 15th, 2025
Where is the government's Category D declaration which will unlock grants to affected primary producers and businesses? The damage is real. The pain is real. Government Ministers have visited our farm and our region. They have seen the damage first hand yet there seems to be an untenable delay in declaring this disaster.
I'm at a loss as to how this can be.
June 14th, 2025
We are really feeling blessed. The charity Aussie Hay Runners, have arrived on farm with donated silage to help feed our cows. As we will be hand feeding 100% of our herd all of their dietry needs for at least the next four months, we will need much more hay and silage. Every gift towards hay and silage is welcome.
June 7th, 2025
Our hungry cows have received another delivery of hay. This time it’s oaten hay that’s been donated by a kind farmer. Our cows are so happy to receive it. Thank you to everyone who is helping us feed our cows. It’s going to be a long winter until we can re establish pastures in the Spring-Summer.
May 30th, 2025
Farmer Geoff has donated silage to feed our hungry cows and heifers. Fuel was donated by Casino Rotary.
We are humbled and grateful for the care shown to our herd from friends, family and colleagues.
Thank you
May 28th, 2025
Despite our farm still being over 50% under water, the marvellous vet team from Sydney University visited our herd to treat sick and lame cows today. The herd are our number one priority. We are doing all we can to provide adequate quality fodder and medical care where required. Despite this, the herd has significant challenges as they've been through a terrible time. Recovery will be long but we are starting on that journey.
May 25th, 2025
We have ordered our first two truckloads of hay.
We are humbled and blessed and your contributions have given us the confidence to get on the front foot and order hay which can then be delivered when the roads are open and we are accessable again.
Our cows are very grateful.
