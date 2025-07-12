Help Secure A Training Farm Near Chicago

Due to USDA deliberate loan delays, we are at risk of losing this land.

We are under contract and have done everything within our power — but now we’re asking for a miracle through people like you.

We must raise $650,000 by July 18 to close on the property and begin building this farm-based movement of hope, healing, and harvest.

This farm will be so much more than a piece of land.

It will be a training ground for Chicago youth and adults.

A place to raise eggs, meat, herbs, and vegetables with love.

A faith-driven space to heal, to learn, and to build generational wealth through food.

For years, I’ve worked to restore access to fresh food, land, and economic opportunity in underserved communities on Chicago’s South Side and beyond.

Now, we’ve been blessed with the chance to purchase 20 acres of fertile land only 40 minutes South of Chicago, Illinois — a place where we can raise food, raise future farmers, and raise hope.

