Campaign Image

Help Secure A Training Farm Near Chicago

Goal:

 USD $650,000

Raised:

 USD $275

Campaign created by Ena Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Green Table Talks NFP

Help Secure A Training Farm Near Chicago

Due to USDA deliberate loan delays, we are at risk of losing this land.

We are under contract and have done everything within our power — but now we’re asking for a miracle through people like you.

We must raise $650,000 by July 18 to close on the property and begin building this farm-based movement of hope, healing, and harvest.

This farm will be so much more than a piece of land.

It will be a training ground for Chicago youth and adults.

A place to raise eggs, meat, herbs, and vegetables with love.

A faith-driven space to heal, to learn, and to build generational wealth through food.

For years, I’ve worked to restore access to fresh food, land, and economic opportunity in underserved communities on Chicago’s South Side and beyond.

Now, we’ve been blessed with the chance to purchase 20 acres of fertile land only 40 minutes South of Chicago, Illinois — a place where we can raise food, raise future farmers, and raise hope.

But we need your help to secure this land before July 18.




Recent Donations
Show:
Bamai Obadele
$ 250.00 USD
4 hours ago

Best wishes and God Speed ✊🏾❤️

Brother Peter
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

I'm praying for your success sister!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo