Supporting the Fanselau Family

Dr. AnneMarie Fanselau is not only an exceptional pediatrician who has touched the lives of countless children and families with her care and expertise, but she is also an incredible mother, a devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to all who know her. Her nurturing spirit, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication have made her a beloved figure in our community.

Recently, Annemarie and her family faced an unimaginable tragedy, losing their home and all their belongings in the devastating Eaton Canyon fire. Despite this life-altering event, AnneMarie remains a symbol of resilience and hope, demonstrating the same compassion and courage that define her life’s work.

As she has been there for so many in their times of need, it’s now our turn to stand with AnneMarie and her family. This small gesture of support is a chance to help them rebuild, restore, and find comfort as they navigate this challenging time. Your kindness and generosity can make a profound difference in helping them get back on their feet and start anew.

Let’s rally around this extraordinary woman and her family, showing them that they are not alone. Please consider giving, sharing, and lifting them in your prayers. Together, we can help AnneMarie and her family find hope and healing after this devastating loss.





Thank you for your love and support! ❤️