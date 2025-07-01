Family of fallen American volunteer in Ukraine

My son was blown up in Ukraine and left a family behind!

Greetings! My oldest son is an Army Ranger Veteran. When he was discharged,he went to volunteer in Ukraine. He had bravely been in many dangerous situations and on the 29th of June he and 3 others were in a car that was blown up. A medic tried to get him to safety and they were hit with mortar fire. He was killed along with the others with him.

He left a young wife and my grandson behind. They were totally dependant on his income. It will take some time if they are able to access any of his benefits,and this won't last forever or until she can get on her feet.

Please help in any capacity you can,including prayers and sharing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!