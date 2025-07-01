Family of fallen American volunteer in Ukraine

Raised:
USD $2,150
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Williams
My son was blown up in Ukraine and left a family behind!
Greetings! My oldest son is an Army Ranger Veteran. When he was discharged,he went to volunteer in Ukraine. He had bravely been in many dangerous situations and on the 29th of June he and 3 others were in a car that was blown up. A medic tried to get him to safety and they were hit with mortar fire. He was killed along with the others with him.
He left a young wife and my grandson behind. They were totally dependant on his income. It will take some time if they are able to access any of his benefits,and this won't last forever or until she can get on her feet.
Please help in any capacity you can,including prayers and sharing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Prayers lifted for you and your family. So sorry of the loss of your son.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Saymone we are very sorry to hear this sad news. Your family is in our prayers.
We are so sorry for your loss……
Praying for your family and thanking God for your son.
We love you and Erick and are praying for your family. Godspeed.
May God's angels enfold you in their loving wings and bring comfort and peace to you and yours.
God bless you and your family. My prayers for you all continue.
My heart goes out to you and am praying for you and your family ❤️
Please support this family and the sacrifice this young man made to ensure others are able to live free.
Our prayers are with you
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for the entire family ❤️
I am so very sorry for such a tragic loss. My heart is saddened for this precious family. I pray the Lord be ever so close to you right now and bring peace and comfort and hope that only He can bring.
Saymone, Buzzy and I are so sad and sorry to hear about your son! Lifting you and your family up asking God to give you strength and comfort. Love, Buzzy and Shirley
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.