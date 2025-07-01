Campaign Image

Family of fallen American volunteer in Ukraine

Family of fallen American volunteer in Ukraine

My son was blown up in Ukraine and left a family behind!

Greetings! My oldest son is an Army Ranger Veteran. When he was discharged,he went to volunteer in Ukraine. He had bravely been in many dangerous situations and on the 29th of June he and 3 others were in a car that was blown up. A medic tried to get him to safety and they were hit with mortar fire. He was killed along with the others with him. 

He left a young wife and my grandson behind. They were totally dependant on his income. It will take some time if they are able to access any of his benefits,and this won't last forever or until she can get on her feet.

Please help in any capacity you can,including prayers and sharing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Recent Donations
Marianne Harrington
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers lifted for you and your family. So sorry of the loss of your son.

Doc Washburn
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Saymone we are very sorry to hear this sad news. Your family is in our prayers.

Paul and Melissa Webb
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss……

Stephanie Duke
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for your family and thanking God for your son.

Dane and Lorri Justice
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

We love you and Erick and are praying for your family. Godspeed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
15 days ago

May God's angels enfold you in their loving wings and bring comfort and peace to you and yours.

Donna Cox
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Jonelle Fulmer
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

God bless you and your family. My prayers for you all continue.

Missy Bosch
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

My heart goes out to you and am praying for you and your family ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Please support this family and the sacrifice this young man made to ensure others are able to live free.

Rebekah Davis
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Our prayers are with you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for the entire family ❤️

Tansil Sandlin
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

I am so very sorry for such a tragic loss. My heart is saddened for this precious family. I pray the Lord be ever so close to you right now and bring peace and comfort and hope that only He can bring.

Dale Custer
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Shirley Jarvis
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Saymone, Buzzy and I are so sad and sorry to hear about your son! Lifting you and your family up asking God to give you strength and comfort. Love, Buzzy and Shirley

Carla Nettles
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

