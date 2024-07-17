Supporting David Hess Family Therapeutic Treatment

David and Mary Hess were happily married in 2007. After several years of struggling with infertility, they pursued foster care with the hopes of adoption. God blessed them with four beautiful children in this way. Then, after ten years of marriage they had a little surprise biological child. David is also the pastor of a small mission church in Mobridge, SD, called Beacon of Hope Mission.

Parenting has been a rewarding but challenging experience for David & Mary. Anyone closely involved in adoption, will know that there are often many difficulties and challenges to work through. The traumas that these dear children often experience prior to adoption result in mental health and behavioral issues. The Hess children are no exception--especially the three oldest boys, Makai, DeSalle, and Carlton.

David and Mary are praying God will provide them with financial support to be able to pay for the therapeutic treatments their children need. Their oldest son needs residential treatment as soon as possible. They would like a Christian focused facility. The facility that has a current opening is a Teen Challenge location and will cost over $50,000. They would also like to do a one-week intensive family therapy with Teresa Guerard from Attachment Services of Central Florida that will cost $10,000. There are many additional costs such as time off work, travel, and lodging.

The initial cost is higher than the monthly average but we do welcome monthly gifts. Gifts can also be sent to Abundant Life Church, PO Box 143, Cheyenne, WY 82003

God bless you for giving!



