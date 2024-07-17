Supporting David Hess Family Therapeutic Treatment

Goal:
USD $93,000
Raised:
USD $14,905
Campaign funds will be received by John Hochstetler
David and Mary Hess were happily married in 2007. After several years of struggling with infertility, they pursued foster care with the hopes of adoption. God blessed them with four beautiful children in this way. Then, after ten years of marriage they had a little surprise biological child. David is also the pastor of a small mission church in Mobridge, SD, called Beacon of Hope Mission.
Parenting has been a rewarding but challenging experience for David & Mary. Anyone closely involved in adoption, will know that there are often many difficulties and challenges to work through. The traumas that these dear children often experience prior to adoption result in mental health and behavioral issues. The Hess children are no exception--especially the three oldest boys, Makai, DeSalle, and Carlton.
David and Mary are praying God will provide them with financial support to be able to pay for the therapeutic treatments their children need. Their oldest son needs residential treatment as soon as possible. They would like a Christian focused facility. The facility that has a current opening is a Teen Challenge location and will cost over $50,000. They would also like to do a one-week intensive family therapy with Teresa Guerard from Attachment Services of Central Florida that will cost $10,000. There are many additional costs such as time off work, travel, and lodging.
The initial cost is higher than the monthly average but we do welcome monthly gifts. Gifts can also be sent to Abundant Life Church, PO Box 143, Cheyenne, WY 82003
God bless you for giving!
We understand the struggles you are going through, and wish you God's blessing as you raise your adopted children.
January 27th, 2025
We want to thank everyone who has supported us thus far on our journey. We also want to provide you with a current update.
This past month some things have happened that made it very clear to us that it is time to move ahead with residential treatment for our oldest son. During our time of waiting and praying we did not feel that the Teen Challenge place in Texas was going to be a good fit for our son. The Lord has since opened up the way for him to go to Youth Of Vision Academy (YOVA) in Jamaica. YOVA specializes in helping children who have the types of challenges our son is facing. We have talked with numerous parents who have sent a child there and their child is now back home and a successful part of the family again. Lord willing, We will be taking Makai tomorrow, January 28, 2025. Please pray for the whole family as we take this difficult step.
YOVA expenses are $3,950 each month plus any medical fees. We are trusting God to “make a way where there seems to be no way” in covering these expenses.
Thank you for your support and prayers, and may God bless you!
David & Mary
July 17th, 2024
We want to express a big thank you to each one who has donated so far.
We are continuing to seek residential treatment as soon as possible and are checking out all our options. However, funding continues to remain an issue. The teen challenge location will need $11,000 up front and a continued $4,250 a month after that. We have found another facility that has an opening. Start up cost would be $7,450 and $3,950 a month after that.
The family intensive that would cost about $10,000 is no longer a feasible option. But there is consideration of attending a family camp that helps families struggling with these types of issues.
Thanks again for your support and prayers.
David and Mary
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.